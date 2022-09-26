Bill Belichick would not confirm previous reports that quarterback Mac Jones was believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking to reporters on a video conference call on Monday morning, the New England Patriots’ head coach claimed that no definitive information was available yet.

“No update on him,” Belichick said. We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning, but nothing definitive at this point.”

Jones remained on the ground after the Patriots’ final offensive snap of their 37-26 loss to Baltimore, and was later assisted into the locker room while unable to put any weight on his left foot. The 24-year-old was not made available to speak with the media, instead undergoing X-rays that reportedly came back negative.

While initial evaluation ruled out a fracture, concerns remained that Jones had suffered a high ankle sprain that would potentially keep him out several weeks. Belichick, however, was not willing to comment on recent reports regarding the matter.

“Until we get more information I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be,” he said. “I’m not going to make wild speculation.”

Jones is scheduled to undergo an MRI and additional testing on Monday morning. With his status for the upcoming slate of games — including the Week 4 contest against the Green Bay Packers — in doubt, New England might be forced to turn to backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe to see the field.

The two combined to play zero offensive snaps over the first three weeks of the season. Hoyer served as Jones’ primary backup against Miami, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, while fourth-round rookie Zappe was a healthy scratch each time.

Belichick was asked about the two on Monday, but he did not necessarily share a boatload of information.

“Brian’s got a lot of experience in the offense,” he said about Hoyer. He then claimed that Zappe has “gotten a lot better.”