The last matchup of Week 3 comes on Monday Night Football in a clash between the Dallas Cowboys (+1) and the New York Giants (-1). The game will be played at MetLife Stadium giving the Giants home field advantage.

Dallas comes in at 1-1 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals last week with its backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush will get the start again tonight as Dak Prescott is out again due to his thumb injury. The Cowboys will look to establish the run early and rely on their defense to put them in a spot to win.

The Giants come in at 2-0 and have a chance to be one of the only three undefeated teams in the league after tonight. Daniel Jones will look to play mistake free football and rely on the New York running game to score on the tough Dallas defense. The Giants will put pressure on rush and prove that their defense is legit on national television.

New York should have an edge at home, but Dallas could come out determined to make it a game. Do not be surprised if whoever has the ball last ends up taking this game.

The Giants are 1-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Daniel Jones Over 0.5 Interceptions Thrown (-125): Jones has just one interception on the season and is due to throw another. The Cowboys defense is going to be daring him to throw the ball and he will make a mistake. Expect the Dallas defense to put pressure on Jones and eventually pick him off in this one.