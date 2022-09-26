Veteran linebacker Harvey Langi reverts to Patriots’ practice squad following Week 3

Linebacker Harvey Langi reverted to the New England Patriots’ practice squad on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The vested veteran had served as the lone standard elevation for Sunday’s home opener versus the Baltimore Ravens. The 37-26 loss at Gillette Stadium marked his second call-up of the regular season.

Under the league’s addendum, one remains before an activation to the 53-man roster would be required.

Langi, 30, played 17 snaps in the kicking game with fellow linebacker Raekwon McMillan sidelined by a thumb issue that left him questionable on the final injury report. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Brigham Young product previously reverted to the practice squad following Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Langi re-signed with the organization in 2021 after two campaigns with the New York Jets. Through 40 appearances and 10 starts, he stands with 80 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

His career has spanned 633 downs on defense and 640 downs on special teams.