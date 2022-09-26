After suffering a reported “pretty severe” high ankle sprain in the New England Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Mac Jones is taking his injury “day-to-day.”

“I'm just kind of taking it day-to-day and making sure everything’s good,” Jones told reporters via Zoom on Monday. “It’s kind of just a day-to-day thing, just trying to get better.”

As for the specifics on the injury, Jones repeatedly defaulted to his head coach.

“Honestly, any injury questions are Coach Belichick’s thing. So I'm not here to answer them. I appreciate everyone kind of reaching out and looking after me, but it’s kind of just a day-to-day thing, and I’m just trying to get better.

“I think he likes to answer those questions,” Jones later said with a laugh.

High ankle sprains are somewhat familiar for Jones. At the University of Alabama, Jones watched quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa suffer ankle injuries in 2018-19. As for Tagovailoa’s high ankle sprain, he opted for the new “tightrope” surgery which is known for shortening the recovery time.

Jones was on record back in 2019 sharing how Tagovailoa came back “insanely fast” from the injury. In the meantime, however, Jones and the Patriots have not yet decided if surgery is needed.

“They handled it that way, I think everyone’s different,” Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria, and Mego. “For me, just try to do what’s best for me and I feel like taking it day-by-day and doing my treatment will be the best way to go about it.”

While Jones did go on to say he felt “better today than [he] did yesterday,” he was not ready to discuss his status for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think, like I said, just taking it day by day and see how I feel and do my treatment and kind of go through that, like I always do,” he said. “Just focused on today, and then when tomorrow comes, focus on tomorrow. But definitely, any updates, like I said, you can talk to Coach about.”

As for his confidence level in taking the field again at some point this season, his answer was to be expected.

“I’m just gonna take it day by day and kind of get my treatment and do what I do. So, just see how I feel,” Jones said.