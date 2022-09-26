The third week of NFL action was a major disappointment for the New England Patriots and their fans. Not only did the team lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it also had to see quarterback Mac Jones go down with a high ankle sprain that will likely force him to miss some time.

The show must go on, however, and Week 3 will end tonight with an all-NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Who should Patriots fans be rooting for in this one? Let’s find out.

8:15 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at New York Giants (2-0): Go... good game? Yeah, there’s not really a reason to root for or against either of those teams. Sure, the Patriots’ history with the Giants is not necessarily a pleasant one, but the current regime is led by long-time New England assistant coach Brian Daboll. Likewise, the Cowboys are the Cowboys. All in all, this one is a rather stress-free experience from a Patriots perspective, which is probably what is needed following Sunday’s game. | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s contest, and to check out this story stream for all of our post-game coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 3 game against the Ravens.