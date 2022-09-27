New England Patriots links 9/27/22 - Breaking down the breakdowns, bright spots from Week 3

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Mac Jones attacking more downfield in his second season.
- Mike Dussault passes along a report that Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury.
- Mike Dussault notes how Jonathan Jones and the Pats defense look to build off takeaways.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Matthew Slater - Jonathan Jones - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Highlights: Vince Wilfork honored at halftime ceremony. (5.40 min video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Ravens film review: What Bill Belichick must fix as the Pats play without Mac Jones.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Mac Jones had a crazy day even before his injury; More.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Pats-Ravens: Things to consider while wondering if the Tyquan Thornton jersey I got for my birthday is responsible for Mac Jones ankle injury like it was Thornton’s collarbone. That maybe it’s just the Officially Licensed NFL Shop version of the tiki necklace that The Brady Bunch found in Hawaii that almost killed Greg in a surfing wipeout and caused a tarantula to crawl on Peter in bed. And must be destroyed.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Self-sabotage seals the Patriots’ fate once again in week three. /Agreed.
- Alex Barth points out how turnovers were a significant problem for the Patriots on Sunday. They gave the ball away four times, with all four of those coming in the second half including three in the fourth quarter.
- Tom E. Curran stresses that the Patriots must figure out their offensive identity, avoid costly mistakes.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Game observations: Jackson too much for mistake prone Patriots.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Observations from Patriots’ Week 3 loss to Ravens. ‘Yes, Parker had a good game and a great catch on the sideline, but Mac Jones is trying too hard and forcing passes when he shouldn’t be.’
- Michael Hurley notes Matthew Slater isn’t sugarcoating things after the team dropped to 1-2.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five thoughts on the Patriots’ loss: Changes need to be made.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Uneven performance by Mac Jones will make any absence tough on him if he does miss time.
- Michael Hurley explains this loss doesn’t necessarily feel like a fluke. It just kind of feels like the new normal.
- Matt Dolloff finds the Kendrick Bourne mystery continues: Playing time drops again in loss to Ravens.
- Zack Cox believes Kendrick Bourne is proving he deserves a larger role for the Patriots.
- Phil Perry looks at why Lil’Jordan Humphrey is playing more than Kendrick Bourne.
- Dakota Randall says it sure seems as if Rhamondre Stevenson has supplanted Damien Harris as the top Pats RB.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 3 Report Card. Coaches: C-. “Are we seeing the trend here yet? The Patriots’ coaching staff had a good game plan, and it was working. It was a back and forth with the Ravens, something we’ve seen for years facing them. But in the second half, Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman made adjustments that Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick couldn’t answer.”
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Report Card: Errors overshadow DeVante Parker’s breakout game.
- Matt Dolloff picks his Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in the Pats’ home loss.
- Karen Guregian hears Patriot players expressing confidence in Brian Hoyer if they have to move on without an injured Mac Jones.
- CBS Boston reminds us the last time Brian Hoyer started for the Patriots, it was not pretty.
- Alex Barth notes Mac Jones spoke with the media yesterday for his post-game presser. He’s taking his ankle injury one day at a time, do his rehab, trying to get better, yada-yada-yada.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Davon Godchaux’s journey to the NFL.
- Mike Reiss talks about how coaching is a family affair for the Belichicks, from Bill to Amanda to Steve to Brian.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down the action from Week 3 and discuss the impact of Mac Jones’ ankle injury. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Ravens takeaways: Lamar Jackson throws four TD passes as Baltimore spoils Pats home opener.
- Rob Maaddi (AP) QB carousel: Mac Jones among several starters to get hurt early this season.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones on ankle: I’m just taking it day to day.
- Alonso Cervera-Pizana (TheDraftNetwork) Bill Belichick’s failures have put the Patriots in precarious position. /I read it, but get a grip, man.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who’s early leader for MVP?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Is a new group of contenders emerging in the NFL?
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Ten Takeaways: Jalen Hurts determined to dismiss his doubters; Plus, more on the big wins by the Bengals, Packers, Panthers and Titans, and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB: The Ravens closed out Patriots with Lamar Jackson’s arm; Plus, more on the Vikings’ and Colts’ come-from-behind wins.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB: This is 3–0: How the Dolphins survived the heat and survived the Bills.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 overreactions and reality checks. Lamar Jackson is the front-runner for MVP. Overreaction or reality: Reality.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL fact or fiction: Eagles NFC’s best team? Dolphins AFC’s best team? Serious concerns for Bucs, Chiefs? 6) Lamar Jackson is the runaway MVP favorite.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 Sunday Scramble: Lamar Jackson, Doug Pederson steal the show; Chargers, Patriots in trouble.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 grades. Patriots: C-, Ravens A-.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL is Lamar Jackson’s world, and everybody else is just paying rent. /If Lamar Jackson is so unstoppable, why are the Patriots being crushed for not being able to stop him?
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Secret superstars for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Sean McDermott, Ken Dorsey discuss Dorsey’s booth tirade. /Dreams of an undefeated season crushed in Week 3.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Why the Pro Bowl overstayed its welcome, and how the new event could be a win for everyone.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As more pressure builds on Brett Favre, SiriusXM pauses his weekly show.
