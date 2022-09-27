Patriots vs. Ravens injury analysis: Mac Jones not the only starter to go down in Week 3

Their home opener was a disappointment for the New England Patriots. Not only did they end up losing their back-and-forth contest with the Baltimore Ravens with a final score of 37-26, they also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to an ankle injury late in the game.

Jones was not the only starter-level player to go down in Week 3, though. While it remains to be seen just how serious those other issues are, let’s take a look at the players who were either announced as injured or caught our eye after re-watching the game.

Injury analysis

CB Jalen Mills: Entering the game listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, Mills was on and off the field throughout the game against Baltimore. He was eventually announced as questionable to return in the fourth period but stayed on the sideline. The veteran cornerback ended the game having played 34 of 60 defensive snaps.

C David Andrews: There was a moment in the early third quarter when New England’s starting center appeared to inspect his left hand after a run play. However, any discomfort he might have felt was not enough to force Andrews to miss any snaps.

DT Lawrence Guy: The veteran defensive lineman stayed on the ground following an incomplete pass in the third quarter. Guy was able to walk off the field under his own power, but after heading into the medical tent left for the locker room. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a shoulder injury.

P Jake Bailey: After making a tackle on a 44-yard Ravens punt return, Bailey was spotted holding his left hand in pain. He took a brief trip to the medical tent on the sidelines, but returned and was back on the field in the fourth quarter without having missed any action. No injury was announced either.

QB Mac Jones: New England’s starting quarterback stayed on the ground after tossing an interception late in the fourth period, and later hopped off the field unable to put weight on his left foot. He departed for the locker room, underwent further examination, and was evaluated as having suffered a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for multiple weeks.

What this means for the Patriots

Obviously, the Mac Jones injury is the big one — we’ve talked about it extensively here and here and here and here and here and here. There really is not much to add given the limited information still available at this point.

The other players listed above are also worth taking a close look at, though. While it appears neither David Andrews nor Jake Bailey suffered any serious injuries against Baltimore, the statuses of Jalen Mills and Lawrence Guy are worth keeping a close eye on; both are valuable members of the Patriots defense and losing them for any extended period of time would put pressure on the depth at their respective positions.

The first injury report of the week, which will be released on Wednesday afternoon, should give us more clarity about their respective statuses heading into the Week 4 road matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.