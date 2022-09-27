Report: Mac Jones seeking second opinion on sprained ankle from Brooklyn Nets’ team doctor

Mac Jones will be seeking a second opinion on how to proceed with his injured ankle. According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the New England Patriots quarterback will consult with Dr. Martin O’Malley of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

A foot and ankle specialist, O’Malley is no stranger to dealing with athletes. He is the team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets, a team physician for USA Basketball and Iona University athletics, and a consultant for the New York Giants as well as the New York City Ballet. He also performed ankle surgery on ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson earlier this year.

Jones, 24, suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury is expected to keep him out multiple weeks, but no decision has been made how the ailment will be treated and whether or not he will undergo surgery.

The sophomore QB himself did not provide any information on the matter on Monday.

“Just try to do what’s best for me and I feel like taking it day-by-day and doing my treatment will be the best way to go about it,” he told WEEI.

Despite Jones’ high ankle sprain being described as “pretty severe”, the expectation is that he will eventually return to the field further down the line. The question, of course, is how quickly he will come back.

Recovery times for an injury of that kind are usually around six to eight weeks. Consulting Dr. O’Malley should at the very least give Jones more input on the options available to speed up that process.

During the time he is forced to miss, the Patriots are expected to turn to veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe will likely be elevated to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart until Jones’ return.