Tight end Thaddeus Moss would be among five free agents in for workouts with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

As first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss was hosted alongside offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, guard Josh Seltzner, linebacker Carson Wells and defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.

Moss, 24, went undrafted out of LSU in 2020. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound national champion reverted to injured reserve during his rookie year with the Washington Commanders and was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals last spring. Moss spent the 2021 campaign on the practice squad. He was released from Cincinnati’s scout team this September after catching four passes for 40 yards in the preseason.

Gutierrez, 24, signed with the Denver Broncos a rookie free agent in May. A converted tight end, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Minot State product caught six passes for 33 yards before becoming a full-time starter at left tackle in 2018. He was waived by Denver at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline after seeing 65 snaps at right tackle in August.

Seltzner, 23, arrived as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin and was waived by the Indianapolis Colts last month. Beginning his Badgers career as a walk-on, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound interior lineman finished with 18 starts at guard through 44 appearances. First-team All-Big Ten honors from coaches and third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press were earned.

Wells, 23, had been waived by the Bengals following the 2022 preseason opener. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound undrafted linebacker out of Colorado played in 40 games and made 34 starts in Boulder. His tenure spanned 187 tackles, 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions and a touchdown. Pac-12 honorable mention recognition followed from the league’s coaches on the way to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Vincent, 23, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Broncos. The 5-foot-10, 189-pound cornerback from LSU would be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick last November. With whom he checked into two games, including one start, to record two tackles. Vincent was released from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad last week.

The Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.