Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Packers ahead of Week 4

Sunday at Lambeau Field will be far from a reunion for most players involved.

The active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists of the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers include just three who have been members of both organizations. But all three broke into the NFL as draft picks by either the former or the latter.

Here’s a brief glance through those ties heading into the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

GREEN BAY

Danny Etling, quarterback — The Packers mark the seventh different NFL club for Etling. The 28-year-old spent a week on Green Bay’s practice squad last December before returning on a futures contract in January. He would be waived at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline yet rejoined the scout team at its formation. The former transfer from Purdue to LSU was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 draft at No. 219 overall. And in the summer finale of his rookie year, Etling went 18-of-32 passing for 157 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. But he also ran for 113 yards on seven carries, including an 86-yard bootleg touchdown that set the franchise’s preseason record for the longest by a quarterback. Etling earned a Super Bowl LIII ring while on New England’s practice squad in the months that followed. He briefly transitioned to wide receiver during training camp in 2019 before being claimed by the Atlanta Falcons.

NEW ENGLAND

Ty Montgomery, running back — Montgomery was placed on injured reserve by the Patriots after handling three catches, two carries, one touchdown and one kickoff return in the 2022 season opener. A veteran of 79 games, the ex-Stanford All-American first entered the NFL in the third round of the 2015 draft with Green Bay. Montgomery amassed 849 rushing yards, 827 receiving yards and 10 scores from scrimmage during his Packers tenure. Added on special teams were 794 return yards before he was sent to the Baltimore Ravens at the league’s 2018 trade deadline. The 29-year-old running back and wide receiver made subsequent stops with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints before landing in New England on a two-year pact in March. Montgomery, who had been questionable for Week 1 due to a knee injury, is eligible to be activated back to the 53-man roster in Week 5.

Lawrence Guy, defensive tackle — The final pick in the 2011 Packers draft class would arrive in the seventh round at No. 233 overall. And it would be Guy, a junior out of Arizona State who had his name called after Ryan Taylor, Ricky Elmore, D.J. Smith, Caleb Schlauderaff, D.J. Williams, Davon House, Alex Green, Randall Cobb and Derrick Sherrod. Guy spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve and was cut to begin his second before signing to the practice squad. But the stay in Green Bay never brought a debut in the regular season. Guy agreed to depart for a place on the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster that fall. Tours in San Diego and Baltimore were up next before he reached a four-year pact in Foxborough in 2017. The 32-year-old defensive tackle now finds himself a Super Bowl LIII champion and member of New England’s All-Decade team. Guy has surpassed 80 starts and 300 tackles during a tenure that also includes 8.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception. He exited last Sunday due to a shoulder injury.