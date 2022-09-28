 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 9/28/22 - Clean-up on Week 3; Moving on to Green Bay

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Joe Judge: Patriots won’t ‘turn the offense on its head’ with Mac Jones out.
  • David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The Ringer’s QB rankings: Everything you need to know about the NFL’s top passers. Mac Jones 20th: “Already a smart distributor, he’ll need to evolve physically to establish himself as a franchise QB.” Breakdown of Mac Jones follows.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 rookie power rankings. No Pats.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL coaches on rise, decline entering Week 4. No Pats.
  • Brian Burke (ESPN Analytics) ESPN receiver tracking metrics: How our new NFL stats work.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 3: Lamar Jackson is early MVP. Patriots: Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have to carry the offense.

