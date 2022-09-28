New England Patriots links 9/28/22 - Clean-up on Week 3; Moving on to Green Bay

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Packers. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Broadcast information: Patriots at Packers. How to watch/listen.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Fans are concerned about the health of Mac Jones, how Brian Hoyer would do if pressed into action, and how to get more contributions on offense.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mac Jones could benefit from some time off.
- Evan Lazar highlights Patriots assistant coaches expressing confidence in backup QB Brian Hoyer.
- Press Conferences: Jerod Mayo - Troy Brown - DeMarcus Covington - Brian Belichick - Cameron Achord - Ross Douglas - Matt Patricia - Nick Caley - Joe Judge - Mike Pellegrino - Steve Belichick.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens. (4.37 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 9/27: Takeaways from the loss to the Ravens, Mac Jones’ reported ankle injury. (2 hours)
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) What’s Bill Belichick’s plan for slowing Packers QB Aaron Rodgers?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) How can the New England Patriots win on Sunday?
- Andy Hart comes up with 3 possible silver linings of Mac Jones missing time.
- Michael Hurley takes stock of the offense through three weeks into the real season; What have we learned? “Across the board, the Patriots obviously don’t have much in the way of individual standouts. But collectively ... the offense has functioned pretty well. At least in terms of moving the ball.”
- Khari Thompson says Matt Patricia must get the offense moving – literally – with Mac Jones out.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Which Patriot has been a bright spot on an otherwise cloudy offensive line?
- Karen Guregian relays Joe Judge on how the offense was structured to fit all of the quarterbacks in the stable, so there’s no real need to change much.
- Nick O’Malley explains the Patriots will play to Brian Hoyer’s strengths in a ‘Doug Flutie, Vinny Testaverde’ role with Mac Jones out.
- Michael Hurley takes a closer look at Brian Hoyer’s streak of 11 straight losses. /Umm... just going to finish my coffee first, before this makes it go cold.
- Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) The Patriots need to lean on future with Mac Jones’s injury. Hoyer needs to stay on the sidelines. The Patriots need a Zappe into the offense.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Addressing the elephant in the room: Should the Patriots call up Cam Newton? /Stop. Get help.
- Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Did Patriots do enough in offseason at backup QB? /They have a veteran and a rookie. Yes.
- Nick O’Malley hears from Jerod Mayo on how Mac Jones can still provide leadership while injured.
- Tom Morgan highlights 98.5 Sports Hub guest Mike Reiss on what he’s hearing about Mac Jones’ injury.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones to seek second opinion on injured ankle. Jones will consult with Dr. Martin O’Malley of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots CB Jonathan Jones leads the NFL at his position, per PFF.
- Chris Mason writes how a day in the life of Deatrich Wise shows how Patriots captain has become an irreplaceable piece of New England’s DNA.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Rookie watch: Jack Jones starting to rise for Patriots.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Turning point: Absence of Lawrence Guy hurts Patriots defense.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Ravens snap counts: Parker comes alive, rise of Wise.
- Khari Thompson relays Michael Lombardi on his latest podcast, apparently not a fan of the way Mac Jones has been playing through three weeks, blaming the young QB for the Patriots’ turnover-prone performances.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) TE Thaddeus Moss among 5 Patriots free agent workouts.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Is the Patriots season already over after week 3? /“Broncos Superfan” guy says yes, it is.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Mike Giardi discuss Mac Jones, the recent loss to the Ravens and so much more. (32.49 min.)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph talk about what to do at the QB spot and more. (64 min.)
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Joe Judge: Patriots won’t ‘turn the offense on its head’ with Mac Jones out.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The Ringer’s QB rankings: Everything you need to know about the NFL’s top passers. Mac Jones 20th: “Already a smart distributor, he’ll need to evolve physically to establish himself as a franchise QB.” Breakdown of Mac Jones follows.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 rookie power rankings. No Pats.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL coaches on rise, decline entering Week 4. No Pats.
- Brian Burke (ESPN Analytics) ESPN receiver tracking metrics: How our new NFL stats work.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 3: Lamar Jackson is early MVP. Patriots: Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have to carry the offense.
