Patriots vs. Packers: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

Entering Week 4, the New England Patriots appear to be at a crossroads. Not only are they sitting below .500 after losing two of their first three games of the season, they also just saw starting quarterback Mac Jones go down with a high ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out multiple weeks.

The task will certainly not be any easier this week. The Patriots, after all, will be traveling to Green Bay to take on the 2-1 Packers. While the team of head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a work in progress as well, it is certainly a difficult opponent for a Patriots team looking to get back on track under challenging circumstances.

Will Bill Belichick and company be able to succeed? Or will the team drop to 1-3 for the first time since its 2001 campaign? That remains to be seen, but we will have you covered through all of it.

