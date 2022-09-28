The company line has been established. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is officially “day by day” after sustaining a left ankle injury in Week 3.

After Jones himself said so several times during a media conference call earlier this week, head coach Bill Belichick echoed the statement. Again. And again. And again.

“Day by day. He’s getting better. See how it goes,” Belichick said during his press conference on Wednesday.

Jones went down with the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He hopped off the field on his right leg, and immediately headed into the locker room while assisted by the team’s medical staff. While initial X-ray examination came back negative, follow up tests reportedly showed that Jones had sustained a high ankle sprain.

The injury is expected to keep him out for multiple games, and Jones might have to undergo surgery to address the issue. Belichick, of course, would not confirm the diagnosis on Wednesday.

“What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

What did the medical experts tell Belichick himself, though?

“Day by day. We’ll evaluate him day by day. What difference does it make for me? You think I’m going to read the MRI? That’s not my job.”

While Belichick unsurprisingly did not share any concrete information about his quarterback’s status, he did provide some update: Jones would probably not be practicing on Wednesday, and veteran backup Brian Hoyer would be elevated to the starter in case the 24-year-old will indeed miss this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Belichick also pointed out that Jones has made some positive progress.

“Saw Mac a little while ago, definitely getting better,” he said. “Probably won’t practice today, but made a lot of progress here in the past, whatever, 48 hours. Keep plugging away, take that day by day and see how it goes. ...

“It’s getting better day by day. See how it is tomorrow. It’s a lot better than it was yesterday. See how it is.”