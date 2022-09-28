Patriots vs. Packers Wednesday injury report: Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy non-participants for New England

Veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe marked the lone quarterbacks at Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice. But Mac Jones did not mark the lone starter absent as Green Bay Packers prep got underway in Foxborough.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy would also be listed as a non-participant for the active roster. The former Packers draft selection and reigning Patriots All-Decade selection had exited Week 3 with a shoulder issue.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

Packers

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee)

OT Caleb Jones (illness)

“Probably won’t practice today, but made a lot of progress here in the past, whatever, 48 hours,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Wednesday of Jones’ severe high-ankle sprain. “Keep plugging away, take that day by day and see how it goes.” And on the other side of the line, Guy played 18 defensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday at Gillette Stadium before departing. The Super Bowl LIII champion has appeared in 82 out of 84 games in the regular season for New England since arriving in 2017, starting 80.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

OT Yodny Cajuste (thumb)

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Packers

RB AJ Dillon (knee)

WR Allen Lazard (ankle)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

TE Marcedes Lewis (groin)

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

LB Jonathan Garvin (hip)

CB Jaire Alexander (groin)

New England’s latest inactives list included Meyers, McMillan and Dugger after all three drew questionable game statuses for Baltimore. But the wide receiver, linebacker and safety all worked in a partial capacity on Wednesday as the page turns to Green Bay. Knee injuries had sidelined Meyers and Dugger for the first two practices last week. A thumb injury had sidelined McMillan for the final one. Altogether, eight were limited for the Patriots and seven were limited for the Packers.