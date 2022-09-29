Fantasy Football Preview: Will David Njoku build on his Week 3 success?

Week 3 featured a lot of under-the-radar players excel and have great fantasy weeks. Now it is time to move on to Week 4.

Let’s take a dive into the fantasy football world heading into week four.

Fantasy-related News

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey does not practice Thursday with thigh issue

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown not practicing, questionable for Sunday

Quarterback Mac Jones likely out Sunday for Patriots, play New England’s pass catchers with caution

Quarterback Zach Wilson returns for Jets this week

Starts of the Week

QB Jared Goff vs. Seattle Seahawks: Goff has been really impressive this season and comes into a Week 4 matchup against a Seahawks defense that is not very good. St. Brown should play as he finished the game this past Sunday. Look for Goff to air it out and throw a couple of touchdowns at home against a weak defense.

WR D.J. Moore vs. Arizona Cardinals: Moore should be in for a nice bounce-back week against a bad Cardinals defense. This could be a high scoring game and Moore will be hungry to show out after a horrible week three showing. The Panthers will definitely look to get him heavily involved in the game plan and put up some points.

TE David Njoku at Atlanta Falcons: Njoku had a massive week three and the Browns will surely look to keep him heavily involved in the offense after his performance. He is going up against the 31st-ranked defense against tight ends so he has all of the opportunity to succeed. Look for Njoku to get some red zone targets and build on his strong showing last week.

Bust Candidates

RB Dalvin Cook at New Orleans Saints: Cook is coming into this game banged up so if he does play, he could split time with Alexander Mattison. They are also going up against a touch New Orleans defense in London. The time change and travel could have an effect on the players. All of this could lead to a disastrous week for Cook.

WR Christian Kirk at Philadelphia Eagles: If Kirk is going to have a down week on his new team it will be against the dangerous Eagles. Darius Slay Jr. will matchup with Kirk and will likely be up to the challenge. He did a good job slowing down Justin Jefferson back in week two so do not be surprised if he gets the best of the Jaguars wide receiver.

TE Zach Ertz at Carolina Panthers: The Cardinals offense has gotten off to a slow start this season and this will continue Sunday against a good Panthers defense. Ertz will have a tough time getting open against Carolina’s linebackers and safeties. Do not be surprised if this game is low scoring and Ertz has a down game.

Sleeper of the Week

RB Craig Reynolds vs. Seattle Seahawks: Reynolds will be getting a bunch of carries this week as starter D’Andre Swift is expected to be out. The Lions use two running backs and Reynolds will be the second man on the depth chart. This will give him the opportunity to touch the ball and make something happen. He also may see some of the passing down work giving him some additional value.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Green Bay Packers: Stevenson is coming off a big week against the Ravens and will have a huge role in this week’s game plan at Green Bay. With Brian Hoyer expected to start, Stevenson should be used a lot as a safety valve in the passing game. The running back will put out a productive fantasy day with his passing down work and could have a massive game if he is able to find the end zone.

Injury Report