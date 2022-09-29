The New England Patriots will likely not have their starting quarterback available against the Green Bay Packers this week; Mac Jones’ high ankle sprain is expected to keep him out of multiple games. However, they might be getting their number one wide receiver back.

Jakobi Meyers, who sat out last week’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens due to a knee injury, gave an encouraging injury update on his status on Wednesday. He mentioned that he is planning to be available for the game in Green Bay and that he was trending in the right direction.

“I’m feeling better. A lot better,” Meyers said.

The fourth-year man has been dealing with a knee issue since the start of the regular season, but was still able to appear in the Patriots’ first two games. However, he aggravated the issue in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and was subsequently was held out of the contest versus Baltimore.

Meyers himself was disappointed about missing the game, the first health-related absence of his career.

“It was tough, because I feel like I could have helped,” he said. “I’ve got confidence in my guys, but I do feel like I could have helped, just being there for the guys in a better way than just clapping for them on the sideline. It was a little tough.”

According to the man himself, however, he is progressing nicely and feels as if he is on track to make the trip to Wisconsin.

“I’m out there moving around, running routes,“ he said. ”Just making sure I can put some good tape in the coaches’ eyes to get the green light.”

Despite having played just two of three games this season, Meyers is still ranked first on the Patriots with 19 targets and 13 receptions. His 150 receiving yards are third behind Nelson Agholor’s 179 and DeVante Parker’s 165.

If healthy, all three of them will play sizable roles again versus Green Bay as presumed quarterback Brian Hoyer’s primary wide receiver weapons.