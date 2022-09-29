New England Patriots links 9/29/22 - Underdog Patriots: Down but not out

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Packers Wednesday Injury Report.
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 key players to watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for the Pats.
- Evan Lazar explains how Deatrich Wise turned into an every-down player for the Patriots defense.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: David Andrews - Brian Hoyer - Devin McCourty - Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- CBS Boston’s Patriots-Packers Week 4 news, notes, and fun facts. CBS has its top crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the midafternoon tilt. As of right now, this is New England’s only 4:25 p.m. kickoff of the season, so enjoy the premier timeslot while you can.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: Here’s how the short-Handed Patriots can pull off an upset at Lambeau Field.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Three key matchups to watch as Patriots head to Green Bay. 1. Patriots OL vs. Green Bay rush defense.
- Karen Guregian says there’s no excuse for the Patriots to drown without Mac Jones.
- Matt Cassel explains what to expect from the Patriots’ offense in Mac Jones’ absence.
- Mark Daniels lays out what we know about backup QB Brian Hoyer.
- Andrew Callahan talks about how Brian Hoyer is preparing for a likely start this Sunday.
- Khari Thompson notes Brian Hoyer is putting his painful Lambeau debut behind him in his return to Green Bay with the Patriots. /But hey, let’s keep bringing it up and reminding him about it.
- Zack Cox relays Brian Hoyer with the story behind his distinctive given name “Axel”.
- Nick Goss points out where Brian Hoyer ranks among the NFL’s best backup QBs. /Keep scrolling.. Lower, lower...
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Should Bailey Zappe see some game action with Jones out?
- Nick Stevens highlights Bill “not a doctor” Belichick delivering an all-time presser about Mac Jones’ injury.
- Tom E. Curran sets up the next ‘Tensions in Foxborough’ scandal by suggesting the team’s handling of Jones’ ankle injury puts them at a “pivotal stage”.
- Adam London notes Scott Zolak predicts how Mac Jones will treat his injured ankle. ‘This thing can heal on its own.’
- Mike Kadlick tells us what exactly is ‘tightrope ankle surgery’: The ankle procedure many suggest Mac Jones undergo is a newfound phenomenon in the medical world.
- Megan Ottolini points out Mac Jones’ injury reminds us Tom Brady set the bar unrealistically high.
- Alex Barth notes Jakobi Meyers says he is ‘feeling better’ and discusses status for Sunday. When asked if he plans to play on Sunday, Meyers responded “that’s the plan.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones status; Who missed practice?
- Adam London reports Aaron Rodgers calls Matthew Judon a “game wrecker”.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Are the Patriots and Kendrick Bourne at a standstill?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Unfamiliar underdogs: Patriots given no chance to win in Green Bay.
- Michael Hurley briefly gripes about injuries in football and makes his Week 4 picks. Green Bay wins. “Would probably like the Packers here even with a fully healthy Mac Jones. I get that the Packers aren’t really the Packers just yet, but this feels like a get-right week for them. Plus, Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers. Plus, even though New England’s defense is fine, it’s still a unit that’s prone to mistakes. Facing the Patriots’ D in Green Bay after playing the Bucs’ D in Tampa is going to be a welcome change for the Packers.”
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate is joined by Peter Bukowski (Locked On Packers) to preview the Pats’ matchup in Green Bay. (32 min.)
- Full Press Packers podcast: Week 4 preview vs. the Patriots. Clare Cooper and Sara Marshall join. (59.32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sports staff (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Week 4 preview. Pats-Packers: Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay beat Tom Brady in Week 3. Now they’ll face his old team, which is finding life without him difficult.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Hoyer: I don’t think I’d still be here if I wasn’t a good player.
- Albert Breer (SI) Week 4 Mailbag: NFL is in great hands with latest crop of young QBs; Plus, what’s ahead at the trade deadline and do Mike Tomlin and Bill Belichick finish under .500?
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Three veteran quarterbacks who could soon lose their starting job.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) September Players of the Month. Lamar Jackson included. No Pats. /Lolz.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 4. Mac Jones 28th. /Woof.
- Conor Orr (SI) The NFL’s top head coaching candidates for 2023.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL MVP voting: Changes could be coming for determining the league’s most valuable player.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 4 underdogs to believe in most to score upsets. No Pats.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 picks, odds. Packers win 24-13.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 4 picks. All 5 pick Packers to win.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) NFL Week 4 picks against the spread. “Green Bay is obviously the superior team, but there’s a scenario here where the Patriots are able to run the ball and ugly this one up a bit.”
Loading comments...