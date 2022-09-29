Patriots vs. Packers Thursday injury report: Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss second straight practice

The New England Patriots remained without quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy as preparations for the Green Bay Packers continued on Thursday.

Both starters have now been sidelined for back-to-back practices. But swing tackle Yodny Cajuste would be a new absence for the active roster after opening the week as limited due to a thumb issue.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

OT Yodny Cajuste (thumb)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

Packers

TE Marcedes Lewis (groin)

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

OT Caleb Jones (illness)

CB Jaire Alexander (groin)

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones was at the facility and “told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend’s game at Green Bay.” The first-year captain has yet to take to the practice fields, however, after hopping off on his right foot with under two minutes to play versus the Baltimore Ravens. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is trending toward his 40th career start in wake of the high-ankle sprain. And New England could also be missing Guy against the organization that drafted him in the seventh round back in 2011. The Patriots All-Decade defensive lineman departed with a shoulder injury 18 snaps into last Sunday’s 37-26 loss at Gillette Stadium. He has appeared in 82 of a possible 84 games in the regular season since arriving. As for Green Bay, four sat out Thursday’s session, including past All-Pros at offensive tackle and cornerback.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Packers

WR Allen Lazard (ankle)

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee)

Meyers, McMillan and Dugger have each practiced in a partial capacity for New England after previously being questionable and inactive versus Baltimore. The starters at wide receiver and safety continue to manage knee ailments while the veteran linebacker manages a thumb ailment. The rest of the Patriots’ limited stayed unchanged aside from the downgraded Cajuste, who stands as the third bookend on the 53-man roster behind Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Packers

RB A.J. Dillon (knee)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

LB Jonathan Garvin (hip)

No Patriots graduated full participation on Thursday, although a trio of Packers did after being listed as limited the afternoon prior. Count the No. 34 overall pick in April’s draft, who did not play in Week 3 because of a hamstring injury, among them.