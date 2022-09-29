To kick off Week 4 we have a matchup between the Miami Dolphins (+3.5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5). The game is in Cincinnati and may be a big reason why the reigning AFC champions are favored.

After all, Miami has been a juggernaut through three games as they are one of the only two remaining undefeated teams in the league. The fact that they are underdogs in this one is just strange as the Bengals have not looked great. Head coach Mike McDaniel looks like an offensive genius, and he will surely have some plays drawn up for his speedy wide receivers.

The Dolphins, however, are coming into the game on a short week, and they are dealing with injuries. Tua Tagovailoa is nursing back and ankle ailments while Jaylen Waddle is hampered with a knee issue. They are both expected to play but this may factor into the strange line.

Cincinnati comes in at 1-2 after winning their first game of the season against the Jets last week. They have home field advantage and will look to deploy all of their weapons against the Miami defense. Burrow will be pressured but will have a big game as he will spread the ball all over the field.

The two teams should each put points on the board, so the over 48 might be a good play in this game. Expect them both to throw the ball a ton and get their superstar receivers involved.

The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Tyreek Hill Over 75.5 Receiving Yards (-115): The Dolphins will need to throw the ball in order to keep up with the high scoring Bengals offense. Hill will be heavily involved in the game plan after having a limited role in last week's win over the Buffalo Bills. He has publicly called out members of the Cincinnati secondary and will back up his words. Expect Hill to easily go over 75.5 receiving yards tonight.