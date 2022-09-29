Welcome to the fourth week of the NFL’s regular season. Welcome to Thursday Night Football. And welcome to another game between two clubs on the New England Patriots’ schedule!

The Miami Dolphins have traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. New England has already played the Dolphins, losing 20-7 in Week 1. The team will face its division rival again in Week 17. One week before that game, the Patriots will go up against the Bengals.

As for now, however, let’s find out who Patriots fans should be rooting for tonight.

8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Cincinnati (1-2): Go Bengals! This is pretty straight forward. The Dolphins are a division rival who currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England. Every Miami loss is therefore a positive for the Patriots, and would help the team stay close with the current top dog in the division. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

