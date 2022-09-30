The New England Patriots will travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET. The two teams are evenly split all time, going 6-6 against one another.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two franchises:

First Meeting in the Series: The first game between these two teams came on Nov. 18, 1973. The Patriots took down Green Bay 33-24 in New England.

This game saw the Packers lead 24-9 at one point in the third quarter. Jim Plunkett threw for 348 yards and two scores for the Patriots while adding in a one-yard rushing touchdown in the comeback victory. This included touchdown passes to Bob Windsor and Reggie Rucker. New England’s kicker, Jeff White, added four field goals and three extra points.

Most Lopsided Game: On Oct. 9, 1988, the Packers annihilated the Patriots 45-3. The game was not close at all as the Green Bay defense gave New England serious issues.

Doug Flutie threw three interceptions and Steve Grogan threw two for five total Packers picks. This led to five Green Bay rushing touchdowns; Brent Fullwood had 118 yards and three touchdowns while backup running back Kenneth Davis and starting quarterback Dan Majkowski each punched one in. The Patriots did lead this game 3-0 at one point on a Teddy Garcia 43-yard field goal before the Packers scored 45 unanswered.

Most Recent Matchup: The most recent matchup between these two opponents came on Nov. 4, 2018. The Packers traveled to Gillette Stadium and lost 31-17. Green Bay’s head coach Mike McCarthy was fired less than a month later on Dec. 2.

The game saw Tom Brady throw for 294 yards and one touchdown. That one score was a 55-yard bomb to Josh Gordon, who exploded for 130 total yards in this game. James White tacked on two rushing scores behind 103 total yards. Cordarrelle Patterson provided 61 rushing yards and a 5-yard touchdown plunge. Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in this game — to Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham — but it was not enough.

Playoff History/Most Memorable Matchup: New England and Green Bay have matched up just once in the playoffs, and it is also their most memorable matchup. The two teams met in Super Bowl XXXI and the Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21.

New England started Drew Bledsoe at quarterback, and he tossed for 253 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Keith Byars and Ben Coates caught the two scores; Curtis Martin also provided a rushing touchdown for the Patriots.

Green Bay’s defense dominated in this game coming away with four takeaways and five sacks. Reggie White had three of those takedowns and was giving New England serious issues. Brett Favre threw for 246 and two scores of his own. Andre Rison had a 54-yard touchdown reception and Antonio Freeman had an 81-yarder.

Desmond Howard added a 99-yard kick return touchdown for the Packers. In the end, the three massive plays and talented Green Bay defense were too much to overcome for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXi.