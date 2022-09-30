New England Patriots links 9/30/22 - Pats-Packers: Previews, matchups, keys to victory, More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Packers Thursday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Packers: How Patriots rushing attack can lead the way in Green Bay.
- Mike Dussault notes Brian Hoyer is ready for another opportunity.
- What they’re saying: Green Bay Packers.
- Belestrator: Previewing the Green Bay Packers defense. (2.19 min. video)
- Press Conferences: Matthew Judon - Damien Harris.
- Patriots Unfiltered TV: Ravens recap, Packers preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. 1-on-1. (22.29 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook 9/29: Packers preview and NFL Week 4 predictions. (2 hours)
- One-on-One with Jonathan Jones. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 9/29: Week 4 picks, Packers preview, Thursday practice report and Mac Jones update. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots victory over the Packers. 1. Keep it simple stupid.
- Alex Barth has all the Patriots vs. Packers key matchups: Ground and pound. /All game long, baby!
- Andrew Callahan explains why Bill Belichick may pull out his Tom Brady game plan to beat Aaron Rodgers.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 4 Preview: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers. Green Bay comes into this game with a 14-game home unbeaten streak. /Streaks were made to be broken.
- Mike Kadlick’s Week 4 Patriots vs. Packers preview: Players to watch, betting preview, and game prediction.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 key matchups could decide Patriots’ Week 4 game vs. Packers. 1. Rashan Gary vs Trent Brown/Isaiah Wynn.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) To upset the Packers, Patriots need to stop making untimely mistakes. /Preach!
- Scott Zolak shares three thoughts on Pats-Packers. 1. Can Brian Hoyer step up?
- Alex Barth reports multiple All-Pro players missed Packers practice on Thursday; Mac Jones remains out.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails five Green Bay Packers players to watch against the Patriots on Sunday.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Stat shocker: Patriots lead NFL in major category through Week 3: Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have been the most consistent aspects of the Patriots’ offense.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Intriguing stat gives hope Patriots can upset the Packers at Lambeau Field. According to Football Outsiders, the Patriots are currently first in the NFL in rushing offense DVOA, while the Packers are dead last in rushing defense DVOA.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Hoyer excited to go “have fun” against the Packers Sunday.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) ‘One game doesn’t define me’: Can Brian Hoyer erase 2020 nightmare? /Hoyer can and has; Media can’t, apparently.
- Karen Guregian finds Jonathan Jones flexing his lockdown skills out on the boundary. He’s been terrific whether playing in man or zone coverage.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Three big concerns the Patriots need to fix to salvage their season. 3. Wide Receiver One.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Patriots Mailbag Week Four: Answering your burning questions.
- Khari Thompson notes how eight years after ‘we’re on to Cincinnati’, Bill Belichick is taking it ‘day-by-day.’
- Tom Westerholm highlights former Patriot guard Rich Ohrnberger weighing in to praise Patriots team doctors in wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion: “They saved me from myself. They took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR.”
- CBS Boston relays Patriots players on Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury: “Dude should not have been playing tonight.” /He played four days after recent concussion.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots’ predictions and odds for week four.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game. Patriots-Panthers: Patriots can’t stop Aaron Rodgers, but they can make life incredibly miserable for him over the course of a 60-minute football game.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Bill Belichick in classic form when asked about Mac Jones’ injury.
- Daniel Chavkin (SI) Aaron Rodgers names Bill Belichick as NFL’s greatest coach ever.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Week 4 announcer assignments. Patriots-Packers: CBS Jim Nantz, Tony Romo.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 4 referee assignments. NE-GB: Adrian Hill.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) One question mark for each division leader heading into Week 4. Dolphins: Can Mike McDaniel find a rushing attack to complement an explosive passing game?
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: 2022 NFL season’s early top-10 safeties. No Pats.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The investigation over Tua Tagovailoa re-entering Sunday’s game becomes much more important.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Jalen Hurts’ contract the NFL’s most undervalued at $1 Million a year.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Players selected to ‘Pro Bowl Games’ will be required to attend barring a medical issue.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) No suspicion of competitive violation regarding video from Dolphins practice.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Week 4 NFL picks. Florio: Packers win 28-20. MDS: Packers win 28-13.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 4 NFL game picks. Green Bay wins 21-15. “Mac Jones’ injury is a shame because the Patriots’ offense was showing signs of life. They are first in rushing DVOA and were throwing the ball downfield better than in Jones’ rookie year. It’s hard to imagine Brian Hoyer doing that, especially in this matchup. It’s also hard to give the Packers nearly 10 points when they are averaging 16 per game.”
VIEW FROM GREEN BAY
- Paul Breti (PackersWire) Packers third down defense playing key role in limiting points.
- Paul Breti (PackersWire) Quick passing game an early catalyst for Packers offense.
- Tyler D. Brooke (AcmePackingCompany) Packers vs Patriots Matchups: Where is the weak link in New England’s secondary?
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Packers coach Matt LaFleur is laying the Brian Hoyer praise on thick.
