Just five days after suffering an ankle injury, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has made his return to practice. A no-show on Wednesday and Thursday, the sophomore quarterback was spotted during the media portion of Friday’s session.

While his participation level and eventual injury status for the upcoming game versus the Green Bay Packers is still in question, Jones’ return to the field is a notable development. It is not necessarily surprise, though, after all signs pointed to his injury being not quite as severe as initially portrayed.

Initial reports claimed that Jones’ was expected to miss multiple games after being diagnosed with a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain. Surgery and a multi-week absence appeared to be an option, but the 24-year-old has apparently responded well to treatment this week — at least well enough to make an appearance on Friday.

Both Jones and head coach Bill Belichick classified his status as “day to day” this week. On Friday, Belichick spoke about how the Patriots will determine whether or not Jones will start on Sunday or any subsequent week.

“Ultimately, that will be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course,” Belichick said.

In case Jones will not be able to go against the Packers — and all signs still point in that direction — veteran Brian Hoyer will take over the starting spot, with Bailey Zappe elevated to the QB2 spot. New England’s final injury report of the week, set to be released later on Friday, will add more information to the situation.