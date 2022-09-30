Five days after sustaining a severe high-ankle sprain at Gillette Stadium, quarterback Mac Jones returned to the practice fields behind it.

But the New England Patriots have ruled out the sophomore starter after he was officially a non-participant on Friday. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy also remained sidelined for the active roster due to thumb and shoulder injuries, respectively, and will not face the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau Field.

OUT

Patriots

QB Mac Jones (ankle)

OT Yodny Cajuste (thumb)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

Packers

OT Caleb Jones (illness)

Brian Hoyer will get the start under center against Green Bay in the absence of the first-year captain. The backup quarterback has appeared in 75 career games dating back to his undrafted arrival in 2009, and completed 9-of-11 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown last campaign. But New England will also be without an All-Decade selection along the defensive line. Sunday will mark just the third missed game of Guy’s tenure. The last pick in the 2011 Packers draft class has played in 82 of a possible 84 contests in the regular season since signing. And in the absence of Cajuste, the lone swing tackle on the 53-man roster, veteran Marcus Cannon becomes a top elevation candidate from the practice squad.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (groin)

Seven Patriots stand as questionable for the trip to Green Bay. Of whom, Meyers, McMillan and Dugger had been questionable and ultimately inactive last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The wide receiver, linebacker and safety have since practiced in a limited capacity throughout Week 4 preparations. Meyers caught 13 passes for 150 yards through the initial two games of September, while McMillan and Dugger combined for 127 snaps on defense and 41 snaps on special teams. As for the Packers, a past All-Pro in the secondary drew the questionable tag on Friday. Yet starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who rested his knee on Thursday, returned to practice and was not given a game designation.