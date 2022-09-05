Veteran Henry Anderson signs with Panthers after reaching injury settlement with Patriots

The Carolina Panthers announced the addition of former New England Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson on Monday.

Anderson, 31, was released with an injury settlement last week after being placed on injured reserve at the NFL’s 53-man deadline. The 6-foot-6, 301-pound veteran now joins an NFC South roster that his previous organization faced in joint practices and the preseason.

New England signed Anderson to a two-year contract in March 2021. He ended last regular season on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral after recording three tackles through four games. By then, 35 snaps had been played on defense and 28 snaps had been played on special teams.

A restructure followed that saw Anderson’s base salary reduce from $2.5 million to $1.25 million before he ultimately became a free agent.

Anderson originally entered the league with the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2015 draft and was traded to the New York Jets amid the 2018 draft. Through 78 games and 43 starts, the Stanford product’s career has spanned 170 tackles, 11.5 sacks, eight batted passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.