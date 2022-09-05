Patriots host six free agents for workouts to begin Week 1

Six free agents were in for workouts with the New England Patriots on Monday.

That list included wide receivers Laquon Treadwell, Alex Bachman, Aaron Parker and Charleston Rambo along with linebacker Clarence Hicks and defensive back Delonte Hood, as shared by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Treadwell, 27, entered the NFL in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Ole Miss. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound former All-SEC selection spent his initial four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before making stops with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. Through 70 career games, he stands with 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns. ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the veteran will be signing to the practice squad.

Bachman, 26, went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2019. The 6-foot, 190-pound target has been a member of the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants since then, spending parts of the past three campaigns on the latter’s practice squad. In four appearances as an elevation, Bachman returned one punt for 16 yards and four kickoffs for 94 yards.

Parker, 24, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie free agent in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Rhode Island product spent last year on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, seeing six snaps on special teams in his debut. Parker joined the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of training camp and was waived at the 53-man roster deadline.

Rambo, 23, arrived as part of Carolina’s 2022 undrafted class and was let go at the end of August after participating in joint practices with New England. The second-team All-ACC pick began his collegiate run at Oklahoma and finished it at Miami. Listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Rambo caught 79 passes for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt senior for the Hurricanes.

Hicks, 23, joined the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie in the spring. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound outside linebacker served as a super senior at UTSA, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2021. Hicks set the Roadrunners’ single-season record with 10.5 sacks and posted 16.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception and a forced fumble.

Hood, 21, also signed with the reigning AFC champions as an undrafted free agent after stints at Glenville State, Toledo and Peru State. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound cornerback had a hand in 21 tackles, seven pass breakups an interception and one blocked kick last fall. A 40-yard dash of 4.38 seconds and a three-cone drill of 6.84 seconds were logged while attending Nebraska’s pro day.

The Patriots open the regular season with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.