Report: Patriots sign former first-round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad

With their regular season opener a mere six days away, the New England Patriots have added some depth to their wide receiver group. As first reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the team has signed veteran pass catcher Laquon Treadwell to its practice squad.

Treadwell, 27, originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings out of Ole Miss. The 23rd overall selection in 2016, he spent four seasons in Minnesota but never lived up to his draft status, nor did he establish himself as a regular contributor to the team’s offensive attack.

Despite appearing in a combined 56 regular season and playoff games for the Vikings, he caught just 65 total passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns. The organization eventually declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option, and he left during the 2020 free agency period.

Treadwell joined the Atlanta Falcons, but appeared in only five games while moving between the practice squad and active roster. He caught six passes for 49 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, but was not retained the following year.

He then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, delivering one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2021. Originally starting the year on the practice squad, Treadwell went on to see action in 12 contests; he was on the receiving end of 33 passes that he took for 434 yards and a score.

The Jaguars did re-sign Treadwell earlier this year, but he was released ahead of the roster cutdown deadline in late-August. Now, he has joined the Patriots — his fourth team since turning pro.

Treadwell has therefore now become the third former first-round draft pick in New England’s wide receiver room, joining DeVante Parker (2015) and Nelson Agholor (2015). The rest of the team’s position depth chart includes Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne on the active roster, as well as Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre Nixon and Lynn Bowden Jr. on the practice squad.

The Patriots entered the week with all 16 practice squad spots filled, meaning that they will have to make a follow-up move after adding Treadwell to the equation. They do have an open spot on their active 53-man roster.