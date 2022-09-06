 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 9/06/22 - Ditch the low expectations: Pats are on to Week 1

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots Practice Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Joe Burrow doesn’t have all the answers, but he’s close; Plus, the training secrets of the Bosa brothers, Jalen Hurts’s improvement and much more.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Cowboys’ Peters signing speaks to NFL’s problem in the trenches.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) The Patriots are 2-7 in their past nine trips to Miami, so they’ve decided to change up their travel plans this year.
  • Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Mailbag: Which recent cuts could be impact players, Denzel Mims trade? and more.
  • NFL reporters, analysts (ESPN) NFL team previews 2022: Predictions, fantasy breakout players, depth charts, power rankings and over, under picks.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL preview: Bold predictions, final record for every team, plus playoff picks and Super Bowl LVII winner
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 win-total projections: AFC and NFC.
  • Staff (ESPN) NFL QB projections for 2022: Best matchups, stat leaders for all 272 games, plus an MVP top three.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Spots) Six teams headed for bumpiest rides in 2022. Patriots included.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ceiling and floor for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots ceiling: 10-7, make playoffs; floor: 6-11. /Bah!
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) 22 people who will shape the season. Joe Judge & Matt Patricia included.
  • Analysts (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVII predictions. No Pats. /Lolz.
  • Staff (PFF) Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
  • Staff (PFF) Ranking all 32 NFL teams at every position group.
  • Sam Monson (PFF) NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Patriots: 18th.
  • Staff (NFL.com) 2022 season primer: Everything you need to know for the start of the 2022 season. (9.16 min. video)

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...