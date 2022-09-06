New England Patriots links 9/06/22 - Ditch the low expectations: Pats are on to Week 1

TEAM TALK
- Alexandra Francisco says Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Brian Belichick - Troy Brown - Cameron Achord.
- Sights and sounds from Patriots Premiere. (2.38 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan writes a terrific story about how Nick Folk’s grandfather, a Harvard-trained heart surgeon, made Nick Folk the most accurate kicker in Patriots’ history.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Troy Aikman on what Mac Jones and Tom Brady have in common, and the ‘hardest job in football’: More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: How will the 2022 Patriots season play out?
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots attempting to beat the Miami heat
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Will the Patriots dial back their aggressiveness on defense?
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots season preview and Morse’s Morsels.
- John Rooke’s Thinking Out Loud: Bill Belichick gets benefit of the doubt… for now.
- Ryan Spagnoli’s Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to Week 1 – What can we expect offensively?
- Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots Mailag: Do the Patriots look like a playoff team? Where will they finish? More.
- Jerry Thornton discusses a survey of NFL execs that has the Pats ranked 11th in the AFC. “Fine. Bring on that sweet, sweet negativity.”
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Positional Preview: Breaking down the quarterbacks - offensive line - safeties after the 53-man roster cutdown.
- Zack Cox sys the Patriots reportedly signed first-round WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad: Treadwell last played for Jacksonville.
- Karen Guregian highlights WR coach Troy Brown on Kendrick Bourne: ‘He hasn’t done anything wrong or bad or anything like that.’
- Dakota Randall gives us six reasons to be optimistic about the much-maligned offense.
- Andy Hart says the schedule won’t be as forgiving as Belichick’s expectations. ‘Ready or not, the games now count’
- Karen Guregian wonders if the Patriots defense can come to the rescue.
- Chris Mason highlights Bill Belichick reiterating how the ‘entire staff’ has a role in scripting the offensive plays.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick gives encouraging updates on key injured players.
- Chris Mason reports Ty Montgomery and Isaiah Wynn ‘should have a shot’ to play the Dolphins, and are traveling to Miami with the team.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Kyle Dugger ready for Dolphins’ speedy WRs.
- Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) ‘Confident’ Mac Jones embraces greater responsibility on offense.
- Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian debate, will Mac Jones make a Year 2 leap?
- Adam London relays ESPN’s projection for Mac Jones’ stat line for the Patriots-Dolphins matchup.
- Zack Cox examines how the Patriots will fill these under-the-radar holes in Week 1.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Ranking Patriots-Dolphins all-time season openers.
- Dakota Randall looks at how much the Patriots can rely on past success against Tyreek Hill.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots’ Week 1 game preparation.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Empty Dont’a Hightower locker mystery might have finally been solved.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Predicting the Patriots’ captains for 2022 season.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots open as Week 1 road dogs against the Dolphins.
- Andrew Callahan explains how Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater are the last testaments of The Patriot Way.
- Patriots 2022 Season Preview Show: Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff recap the biggest storylines from the summer, share their expectations for the offense and defense, and more! Hour 1 and Hour 2.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Joe Burrow doesn’t have all the answers, but he’s close; Plus, the training secrets of the Bosa brothers, Jalen Hurts’s improvement and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Cowboys’ Peters signing speaks to NFL’s problem in the trenches.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) The Patriots are 2-7 in their past nine trips to Miami, so they’ve decided to change up their travel plans this year.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Mailbag: Which recent cuts could be impact players, Denzel Mims trade? and more.
- NFL reporters, analysts (ESPN) NFL team previews 2022: Predictions, fantasy breakout players, depth charts, power rankings and over, under picks.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL preview: Bold predictions, final record for every team, plus playoff picks and Super Bowl LVII winner
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 win-total projections: AFC and NFC.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL QB projections for 2022: Best matchups, stat leaders for all 272 games, plus an MVP top three.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Spots) Six teams headed for bumpiest rides in 2022. Patriots included.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ceiling and floor for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots ceiling: 10-7, make playoffs; floor: 6-11. /Bah!
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) 22 people who will shape the season. Joe Judge & Matt Patricia included.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVII predictions. No Pats. /Lolz.
- Staff (PFF) Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
- Staff (PFF) Ranking all 32 NFL teams at every position group.
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL power rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Patriots: 18th.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2022 season primer: Everything you need to know for the start of the 2022 season. (9.16 min. video)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bruce Allen will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.
