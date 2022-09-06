Despite having had to place wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve last week, the New England Patriots as a whole appear to be in decent shape heading into their regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins. That also is true for the two other big question marks, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Ty Montgomery.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that both Wynn and Montgomery will make the trip to Miami alongside their teammates.

Earlier that day, Belichick already made some encouraging remarks when talking about their potential availability this week. Appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, he noted that all of the team’s players with the exception of Thornton are in a position to play on Sunday.

“I expect everybody that can be ready to go will be ready to go next week,” Belichick said. “I know everybody’s working really hard to be a hundred percent healthy and to be ready for the game. Players, coaches, staff, everybody, so, we’ll see how that develops, what kind of condition [the players] are in. I don’t know if they’ll be able to play, but they’re working hard to be there.

“We’ll just have to take it day-by-day on everybody and see where they’re at, but hopefully they’ll all make it. I think they have a shot — if they didn’t, like Tyquan, we put him on IR. But everybody else should have a shot, so we’ll just see where they get to.”

Wynn has been on-again, off-again for much of the latter parts of training camp and preseason. Dealing with an undisclosed ailment, the starting right tackle was a no-show during the final open practice of last week and continues to work his way back towards full participation.

The same is true for Montgomery, who is the leading candidate to take over as New England’s new receiving back following James White’s retirement. The first-year Patriot suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the issue is apparently not of the longer-term variety.

Obviously, traveling to Miami does not mean that both Wynn and Montgomery will be available come Sunday. The development is a positive one, nonetheless.

The Patriots will take on the Dolphins on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday afternoon.