Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

With training camp and preseason over, it is time for the real thing. Welcome to the 2022 NFL regular season.

The New England Patriots will open their campaign on the road, and against a familiar foe. The team will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins — that pesky team that went 2-0 against its division rivals last year: the Dolphins won a close one at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 and later celebrated a 9-point home win in Week 18.

A lot has happened since then, however. Not only did the Patriots experience some significant turnover both on and off the field, Miami will be led by new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Needless to say that the stage is set for yet another memorable battle between the two AFC East rivals. Their opening day contest is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 11.

