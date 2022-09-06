What does Julian Edelman have in common with Bill Belichick, Wes Welker, Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest? All of them have their own episode of A Football Life.

But while the others have already been broadcast, Edelman’s is set to be released later this year. As was announced on Tuesday, the episode featuring the former New England Patriots wide receiver will premiere on Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Edelman, 36, has a pretty interesting career to look back on.

A former quarterback at Kent State, he entered the league as a seventh-round draft selection by the Patriots in 2009. Primarily serving as a backup receiver and punt returner early on in his career, he saw an increase in opportunities during the 2013 season. He never looked back, and went on to establish himself as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets.

When Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021, he therefore had an impressive résumé to look back on. He had appeared in a combined 156 regular season and postseason games, and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

Along the way, Edelman caught 620 regular season passes for 6,822 yards and 22 touchdowns. His playoff output — 118 receptions, 1,442 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games — ranks among the most prolific in pro football history.

Edelman’s journey from positionless under-the-radar prospect to future Patriots Hall of Famer has been well-documented through the years. His A Football Life will still be a must-see for fans, though, and give a close look at one of the most improbable stories the New England dynasty has written through the years.

The other subject of this year’s A Football Life are Joe Theismann, Rod Woodson, Edgerrin James, Franco Harris and the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The 11th season of the series will premier on Friday, Sept. 16.