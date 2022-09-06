Patriots promote veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz to 53-man roster from practice squad

The New England Patriots promoted veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz to the active roster on Tuesday, as first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Ferentz, 33, had signed to the practice squad at its formation last week after being released at the NFL’s 53-man deadline. The 2014 undrafted free agent out of Iowa made stops with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos prior to arriving in Foxborough back in 2017. He has since appeared in 27 games for the organization, including the initial six starts of his career.

An opening remained on the roster following the placement of rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve. A two-time Super Bowl champion in Ferentz fills it while providing depth at both guard spots and at center behind team captain David Andrews.

New England’s practice squad stood above the 16-man limit with the addition of former first-round wideout Laquon Treadwell, whose deal was also processed on the transaction wire.

Offensive linemen Bill Murray and Kody Russey remain on the scout team heading into the AFC East opener against the Miami Dolphins. Sunday’s kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.