Patriots betting preview: Will New England make the playoffs for a second straight year?

With rookie quarterback Mac Jones under in center in 2021, the New England Patriots posted a 10 win season and got back to the playoffs. Despite getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card, hopes were high across New England entering Jones’ sophomore season.

Entering the 2022 season, hopes may not be as high. The Patriots saw their coaching staff drain away, most specifically offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and had a quiet offseason that was highlighted by the departure of cornerback J.C. Jackson.

And the turnover on the coaching staff and roster is just the start, as the Patriots new-look offense has showed little progress throughout the summer.

With competition dialed up throughout the AFC, here’s how New England’s 2022 betting odds line up.

New England Patriots futures odds

Futures bet - Odds

To win Super Bowl +5,000

To win conference +2,500

To win division +475

Season Win Total O/U 8.5 (Over -120)

To Make Playoffs Yes +140 / No -160

Despite making the playoffs last season, the odds stack against New England in 2022. After a 10-win season, the 8.5 win total this year sets the Patriots right on the .500 level. A dip under would result in just Bill Belichick’s third losing season as New England’s head coach.

However, Jason Logan, managing editor at Covers, believes that is where New England is headed.

“The Patriots’ strength of schedule ranks them out 16th based on last season’s results, but the rest of the AFC East has improved, and the Bills hate the Pats soooooo much,” Logan said. “My QB SOS pits New England against the sixth hardest slate of rival passers in the league, including a home stretch that features Josh Allen twice, Kyler Murray, Derek Carr, and Joe Burrow.”

Exploring New England’s schedule, the Patriots are expected to be regulars in close games this season. The Patriots are a point spread favorite in as many as eight games, while currently are underdogs of +3.5 or shorter in six contests.

If the Patriots find themselves on the wrong side of those bets, Logan believes it will be a direct cause of the lack of talent on the roster.

“The Patriots are really hoping that underperformers from last year suddenly shake it off and step up in 2022, because they couldn’t afford many new guys,” he explained. “New England didn’t have the cash to chase any offensive weapons that would make Mac better and that lack of talent trickles down to the coaching staff, with Judge and Patricia in over their heads on the offensive side of the ball.”

However, Bill Belichick himself could be enough to carry New England’s roster throughout the season.

“As unsexy as this roster looks and with the mishmash of coaching castoffs not good enough to earn a legit title, all praise must be given to the dark lord… I mean Bill Belichick,” Logan said. “When it comes to prep and strategy, New England will almost always have the edge in coaching because Belichick still prowls the sideline for the Patriots...”

