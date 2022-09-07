 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 9/07/22 - Working out the kinks: Big test for all units in Miami

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
New England Patriots Practice Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Zack Cox lays out why the Dolphins will be a big test for the Pats’ new-look O-line.
  • Fran Brown (MusketFire) 3 Key matchups to watch in Week One. Patriots OL vs. Miami blitz - Patriots secondary vs. Tyreek Hill - Patriots TEs vs. Miami defense.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three Patriots to watch out for during week one against Dolphins: Mac Jones, DeVante Parker and the secondary.
  • Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Which of Patriots’ 10 rookies will contribute against Dolphins in season opener?
  • Greg Dudek notes Bill Belichick is well aware of the importance of Jonathan Jones to the defense.
  • Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) How Mac Jones is defined by three things in his locker.
  • Sean T. McGuire calls it a long shot, but a case can be made for Mac Jones winning MVP.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Why is Kendrick Bourne buried on the depth chart? /Belichick cares little about depth charts.
  • Matt Dolloff’s 2022 Patriots Preview: Team MVPs, breakout candidates, and players to watch for.
  • Zack Cox gives us eight bold predictions for the Patriots as 2022 season kicks off. 1. Bill Belichick eventually takes over as offensive play-caller; 2. Jonnu Smith sets a career high in receiving yards.
  • Phil Perry gives us five bold predictions for the 2022 Patriots. 1. Bill Belichick will call offensive plays.
  • Greg Dudek points out how it’s becoming the growing consensus among NFL media members that the Patriots will miss the playoffs this season. /Media might want to leave that bubble, breathe some fresh air.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Everything you want to know about WR Laquon Treadwell, after Pats sign him to their practice squad.
  • Tom E. Curran wonders why Belichick continues to shield his coaching staff.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Grading the Patriots heading into the 2022 season: Offense and Defense.
  • Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) AFC East Mailbag: Bills breakouts Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s Power rankings heading into Week 1. Pats 18th: “Usually, there’s a method behind Bill Belichick’s madness. It’s just hard to fathom what that might be with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge now leading Mac Jones.”
  • Adam London relays Peter King’s prediction that New England will go 7-10 this season.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell is set to preside over hearing on St. Louis settlement payment.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL will “absolutely” consider taking over discipline for misconduct in joint practices.

