New England Patriots links 9/07/22 - Working out the kinks: Big test for all units in Miami

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch Patriots at Dolphins.
- Evan Lazar identifies five X-factors for the Patriots heading into the regular season. 1. Patriots revamped safety and linebacker groups improve team speed on defense.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Predicting roles and stat lines, offensive process; More.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots predictions and more.
- Transactions: Patriots sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.
- Press Conference Transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Photos: Patriots travel to Miami.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Brian Belichick - Troy Brown - Cameron Achord.
- WEEI Patriots: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Previewing the Dolphins, regular season storylines. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox lays out why the Dolphins will be a big test for the Pats’ new-look O-line.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) 3 Key matchups to watch in Week One. Patriots OL vs. Miami blitz - Patriots secondary vs. Tyreek Hill - Patriots TEs vs. Miami defense.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three Patriots to watch out for during week one against Dolphins: Mac Jones, DeVante Parker and the secondary.
- Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Which of Patriots’ 10 rookies will contribute against Dolphins in season opener?
- Greg Dudek notes Bill Belichick is well aware of the importance of Jonathan Jones to the defense.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) How Mac Jones is defined by three things in his locker.
- Sean T. McGuire calls it a long shot, but a case can be made for Mac Jones winning MVP.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Why is Kendrick Bourne buried on the depth chart? /Belichick cares little about depth charts.
- Matt Dolloff’s 2022 Patriots Preview: Team MVPs, breakout candidates, and players to watch for.
- Zack Cox gives us eight bold predictions for the Patriots as 2022 season kicks off. 1. Bill Belichick eventually takes over as offensive play-caller; 2. Jonnu Smith sets a career high in receiving yards.
- Phil Perry gives us five bold predictions for the 2022 Patriots. 1. Bill Belichick will call offensive plays.
- Greg Dudek points out how it’s becoming the growing consensus among NFL media members that the Patriots will miss the playoffs this season. /Media might want to leave that bubble, breathe some fresh air.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Everything you want to know about WR Laquon Treadwell, after Pats sign him to their practice squad.
- Tom E. Curran wonders why Belichick continues to shield his coaching staff.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Grading the Patriots heading into the 2022 season: Offense and Defense.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) AFC East Mailbag: Bills breakouts Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Power rankings heading into Week 1. Pats 18th: “Usually, there’s a method behind Bill Belichick’s madness. It’s just hard to fathom what that might be with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge now leading Mac Jones.”
- Adam London relays Peter King’s prediction that New England will go 7-10 this season.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tim Reynolds (AP) Patriots facing 2 opponents this week: Heat and the Dolphins. The forecast for game day calls for temperatures in the low 90s and lots of humidity.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots sign James Ferentz to active roster.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel jokes Bill Belichick matchup is biggest win disparity in history; here’s why it’s not. /It was just a joke.
- Sam Monson (PFF) One position matchup to watch for every Week 1 NFL game. Patriots-Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill vs. Patriots cornerbacks.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Eight NFL players who will shift the balance of power in 2022: One from each division set to make major impact. AFC East: Tyreek Hill.
- David Carr (NFL.com) NFL offensive player rankings, Week 1. No Pats.
- Coral Smith (NFL.com) Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery
- MMQB Staff (SI) 2022 NFL predictions: Super Bowl LVII, playoff picks, award winners and More.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) 2022 NFL season predictions. Patriots finish 3rd in AFC East, miss the playoffs.
- Staff (The Ringer) 2022 NFL playoff and awards predictions. No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Power Rankings: Patriots’ offensive struggles are concerning, will they linger? Patriots 12th.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings, Week 1. Patriots 18th.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Week One 2022 NFL power rankings. Patriots 18th.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) Pre-Week 1 Power Rankings. Patriots (21st) land in Tier 3: Fringe playoff rosters.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 1 Power Rankings. Patriots 22nd. /’Eesh.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell is set to preside over hearing on St. Louis settlement payment.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL will “absolutely” consider taking over discipline for misconduct in joint practices.
