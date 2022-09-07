Patriots vs. Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn limited in return

The New England Patriots took to the practice fields at Palm Beach Atlantic University on Wednesday with full pads and a full active roster.

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery and starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn returned from recent absences. Both would be listed among the limited participants as the 2022 season opener against the Miami Dolphins nears — and so would back-to-back receiving leader Jakobi Meyers.

Here’s the initial injury report for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Ty Montgomery (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (back)

Dolphins

RB Chase Edmonds (groin)

RB Myles Gaskin (neck)

RB Salvon Ahmed (heel)

FB Alec Ingold (hamstring)

WR Jaylen Waddle (quad)

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

OT Terron Armstead (veteran rest)

LB Melvin Ingram (veteran rest)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness)

CB Nik Needham (quad)

S Eric Rowe (pectoral)

Montgomery had been carted into the locker room during New England’s preseason finale with what was announced by the team as an ankle injury. The projected third-down back is now trending toward a Week 1 debut while managing knee issue. A knee issue also applies to Meyers out wide, while Wynn had been in and out of practices as the calendar turned from August to September due to a back ailment. Miami’s limited participants included a pair of vets off the offensive and defensive edges who received rest days.