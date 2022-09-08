New England Patriots links 9/08/22 - Here comes the sun: Pats continue prep for Miami opener

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins Wednesday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Dolphins: How will the Patriots defend the new-look Dolphins offense?
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 things to watch as the Patriots look to break the Dolphins win streak in opener. 2. Offensive baseline.
- Evan Lazar highlights Mac Jones on being named a team captain: ‘I’ll be happy to help anyone on our team.’
- Alexandra Francisco says the Patriots are looking for a fast start in Week 1 and won’t let the heat slow them down.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Rhamondre Stevenson - Matthew Judon - DeVante Parker.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Patriots - Dolphins keys, Potential surprises, captains announced. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots name six captains for 2022 season.
- Tayler Kyles considers how the Patriots will look to slow down Tyreek Hill.
- Andrew Callahan expains how Mac Jones and the offense will be forced to confront their biggest weakness on Sunday.
- Chad Finn writes the Patriots will spend these first few weeks of the season figuring out what works and what doesn’t with their offensive philosophy. Belichick believes that some gowing pains now will ultimately prove a significant benefit to Mac Jones.
- Matt Dolloff says the Ty Montgomery mystery continues to confound as the Week 1 game approaches.
- Andy Hart spotlights what Bill Belichick knows – and doesn’t know – about the new-look Dolphins’ offense.
- Khari Thompson suggests 5 Dolphins players to watch during season-opener vs. Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Pats-Dolphins Injury Report: Pats listed 3 players as ‘limited.’
- Andrew Callahan relays LB Matthew Judon on Tua Tagovailoa: No praise or admiration, just respect.
- Alex Barth takes a look at what to expect from the Patriots’ rookies in 2022.
- Phil Perry highlights Mike Lombardi with some interesting observations about the Patriots offense and what Bill Belichick must do to fix the mess that’s been created.
- Nick Stevens posts the WEEI staff predictions for the 2022 Patriots season. /Eesh...
- Bob Socci’s 3-and-out: Miami’s McDaniel coaching in the zone.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Kyle Dugger will be a big factor for Patriots’ success in 2022.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots’ QB Mac Jones receives enormous praise from throwing coach Tom House.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Mac Jones reveals thoughts on being named Patriots captain.
- Tom E. Curran feels Mac Jones’ relentless optimism will be a valued trait for the Patriots.
- Dakota Randall notes Rhamondre Stevenson sounds truly optimistic about the Patriots running game.
- Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots worked out four more wide receivers, plus a linebacker and cornerback.
- Andy Hart warns us that Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence could swap QB realities in 2022.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notes: 2022 captains announced; More.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Why DeVante Parker could be the X-factor in Miami.
- Zack Cox tells us when we’ll see the red throwbacks this season.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Sh*t Pats Fans Say: 2022 season preview.
- Next Pats Podcast: Phil Perry talks with throwing coach Tom House about his experience working with Mac Jones this summer and why the Patriots QB is “checking all the boxes” with improving his physical strength and throwing mechanics. More. (42 min. video)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk with offensive guard Pete Kendall about if the Pats offense is playing possum. (26 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate discusses the double-standard hype surrounding QBs Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, the possibility of Ty Montgomery and Isaiah Wynn playing on Sunday and why the Dolphins offense is a force to be reckoned with. (34 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down the signings of receivers Lynn Bowden, Jr, and Laquon Treadwell and gives his thoughts on heading to South Florida early. (31 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Lamar Jackson really might just bet on himself; Plus, answering questions on Bill Belichick, practice fights and whether Jimmy Garoppolo will take back over as QB1.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) 2022 NFL Week 1 announcer assignments. Patriots at Dolphins: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 1 referee assignments. Patriots at Dolphins: John Hussey.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 1 odds, picks: Vikings shock Packers, Patriots upset Dolphins 20-17.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 1 picks. Dolphins win 24-19.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 1 picks. 1 (Gary Gramling)out of 5 pick NE to win.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) 9 last-minute predictions for 2022 NFL season: 1. The Patriots are going to be bad.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL season predictions: Picking the Super Bowl, playoff teams and final standings for all 32 teams. Jason La Canfora picks the Pats to come in last in the division. 5 pick Pats to come in 3rd.
- Conor Orr (SI) Aaron Donald’s case as the greatest defensive player of all time. /Stahhp.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bruce Allen gives 10-hour deposition to House Oversight Committee.
