Patriots vs. Dolphins Thursday injury report: Joshuah Bledsoe joins New England’s limited

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields at Palm Beach Atlantic University with perfect attendance on Thursday.

But four members of the active roster were limited participants as the season opener versus the Miami Dolphins nears, including sophomore safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who is now managing a groin issue.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Ty Montgomery (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (back)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Dolphins

RB Salvon Ahmed (heel)

FB Alec Ingold (hamstring)

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

OT Terron Armstead (veteran rest)

DT Raekwon Davis (knee)

LB Melvin Ingram (veteran rest)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness)

CB Nik Needham (quad)

S Eric Rowe (pectoral)

Bledsoe awaits his first snaps beyond the preseason after spending his rookie campaign between the non-football injury list and injured reserve. Last year’s sixth-round pick from Missouri joined New England holdovers in Montgomery, Meyers and Wynn as limited on Thursday. Meanwhile, nine drew the limited tag for the Dolphins. And Davis, a 26-game starter at defensive tackle since 2020, marked the lone addition to the Miami injury report.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Dolphins

RB Chase Edmonds (groin)

RB Myles Gaskin (neck)

WR Jaylen Waddle (quad)

No Patriots graduated to full participation on Thursday. Yet a trio of Miami skill players would be a full-go after practicing in a limited capacity to begin the week. That trio featured the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft, whose 104 receptions set the league’s rookie record, as well as a March arrival from the Arizona Cardinals’ backfield.