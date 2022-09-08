Patriots reportedly add three-time Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon to practice squad

The New England Patriots are signing veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to the practice squad, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Cannon, 34, won three Super Bowl rings with the organization he revisited as a free agent on Thursday.

The Texas Christian product arrived in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He went on to appear in 134 games, including 80 starts, between his regular seasons and postseasons while also earning second-team All-Pro honors.

New England traded Cannon to general manager Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans last offseason after the non-Hodgkin lymphoma survivor had opted out of 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns. The draft rights to No. 122 overall and No. 188 overall were acquired in exchange for Cannon and selections in the fifth and sixth rounds.

“It was bittersweet because I have a lot of friends there, have a lot of memories there,” Cannon, an Odessa native, told reporters during his introductory Texans press conference. “That was the bitter part, but the sweet part is that I’m playing in Texas again. I don’t have any woes about playing here. There’s only positives. It’s a change from where I was, but I’m ready to attack it and I’m ready to do the best I can for this organization.”

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Cannon would start four games at right tackle last campaign before being placed on injured reserve due to a disc issue. He was released by Houston in March with one year remaining on his tolled contract.

His return to the Patriots will require a corresponding move on the 16-man practice squad. The offensive tackle depth chart is led by Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste on the 53-man roster.