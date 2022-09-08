Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in the NFL season opener

The long wait is finally over: the NFL’s 2022 regular season will be kicked off tonight between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

The game itself projects as a high-quality matchup between two potential Super Bowl contenders. While it remains to be seen whether or not it will live up to the hype, the contest will be one watched closely by NFL fans all across the world. As far as those supporting the New England Patriots are concerned, we are here to help.

Welcome to the first of many Patriots Rooting Guides of this season.

8:20 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills (0-0) at Los Angeles Rams (0-0): Go Rams! Not much to say about this one. The Bills are the reigning AFC East champions and toughest challenger for the Patriots when it comes to reclaiming the division crown. Any Buffalo loss is therefore a welcome one, especially when coming against an NFC team that will have only a limited impact on the playoff picture in New England’s conference. L.A. all the way. | NBC, Peacock

