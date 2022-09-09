New England Patriots links 9/09/22 - Pats-Dolphins: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Dolphins Thursday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar wonders if the Patriots will stick with their evolving rushing attack vs. Dolphins. The Pats emphasized more zone runs during the preseason.
- Evan Lazar looks at if the Patriots revamped defense can find answers against the Dolphins RPO atack.
- Alexandra Francisco expains why Jonathan Jones is a ‘key part’ of containing Tyreek Hill.
- What They’re Saying: Miami Dolphins.
- Press Conferences: Deatrich Wise - Devin McCourty - David Andrews - Nelson Agholor - Jalen Mills.
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots kick off season in Miami. (22 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots victory over Miami. 1. Stuff the run.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Dolphins Week 1: Key matchups, who has the edge?
- Alex Barth gives us his Patriots vs. Dolphins key matchups: New looks on both sides. When Patriots have the ball: Patriots offensive line vs. Dolphins defensive line
- Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: Patriots at Dolphins, Week One. 1. Mac can attack. 2. Pressure’s gonna drop on Tua.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 1 preview: Patriots at Dolphins. Look for the Patriots to try and establish a running game from the 12 personnel group (1 Back, 2 TE, 2 WR).
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Dolphins GAMEDAY: The Patriots defense will be tested right away vs. Miami, former first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and newly acquired All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots keys to victory against Dolphins. 1. Try to work through the early season inconsistencies on offense.
- Matt Geagan tells us what to watch for in Week 1: Can Pats protect Mac from Miami’s pass rush?
- Scott Zolak tells us why he’s picking the Patriots to win in Week 1. They can limit Tyreek Hill.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 3 reasons why Patriots should be concerned about Miami Dolphins. 1. The Dolphins high-pressure pass rush.
- Tom E. Curran previews an intriguing Week 1 matchup vs. Tyreek Hill.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Why are the Dolphins favored over the Patriots?
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Patriots emphasis on team defense to receive early test.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots defense depth chart: Who will start for the Patriots defense?
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots signed former OT Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.
- David Mansfield (PatriotsWire) Patriots success will be a matter of perspective.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) For Mac Jones, a Patriots win against Miami could set the tone for 2022.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has “full confidence” in Matt Patricia coaching offense.
- Michael Holley wonders what Bill Belichick sees in the 2022 Patriots that he doesn’t.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Positional Preview: Breaking down the running back position.
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) Positional Preview: Breaking down the linebacker position.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick is pouring praise on CB Jonathan Jones.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick confident Jonnu Smith could have bounce-back season.
- Dakota Randall talks about why Trent Brown is the Patriots’ biggest X-Factor this year.
- Zack Cox tells us how Nick Folk helped the Patriots solve a big problem for their Miami practices.
- Dakota Randall reports safety Joshua Bledsoe was a new addition on the Injury Report. Four players were limited on Thursday.
- Mike Reiss reports every player on 53-man roster present for the media-access portion of practice. (30 sec. video)
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots officially announce team captains for 2022 season.
- Brent Schwartz (No Guts No Glory) Top 100 NFL players of 2022. No. 99 Matt Judon; Christian Barmore just missed
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris lead the Pats in rushing this season?
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Is Jonnu Smith primed for Year 2 bounce-back?
- Karen Guregian predicts the Patriots’ MVP, best rookie and final record in 2022.
- Zack Cox considers what the best- and worst-case scenarios are for the Patriots this season.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Game by game projections for the 2022 Patriots. /Might want to skip Week 1.
- Michael Hurley makes his Week 1 picks: Bucs, Packers, Bills on overrated watch. Miami over NE.
- CBS Boston staff makes its Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 predictions. 1 out of 4 picks Pats to win.
- Eric Wilbur rounds up what the NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) NFL Week 1 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know; More.
- Conor Orr and Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 1 primer: Best games, key questions and predictions.
- Jake Hamilton (LastWordOnSports) Patriots at Dolphins in Week 1: What to watch for. 1. Starting off strong.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL game picks: Week 1. Dolphins win 24-17.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Josh Allen’s incredible accuracy makes the Bills unstoppable. /We’ll see...
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa among 11 quarterbacks with something to prove in 2022.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) NFL 2022: Five key statistics for Week 1.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2022’s top 10 leading rushers. No Pats.
- Conor Orr (SI) Rating the job security of all 32 NFL head coaches.
Loading comments...