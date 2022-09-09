 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 9/09/22 - Pats-Dolphins: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Trent Brown handles his business in preseason
  • Murph (E2GSports) Monster keys to Patriots victory over Miami. 1. Stuff the run.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Dolphins Week 1: Key matchups, who has the edge?
  • Alex Barth gives us his Patriots vs. Dolphins key matchups: New looks on both sides. When Patriots have the ball: Patriots offensive line vs. Dolphins defensive line
  • Geoff Maglicchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: Patriots at Dolphins, Week One. 1. Mac can attack. 2. Pressure’s gonna drop on Tua.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 1 preview: Patriots at Dolphins. Look for the Patriots to try and establish a running game from the 12 personnel group (1 Back, 2 TE, 2 WR).
  • Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Dolphins GAMEDAY: The Patriots defense will be tested right away vs. Miami, former first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and newly acquired All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots keys to victory against Dolphins. 1. Try to work through the early season inconsistencies on offense.
  • Matt Geagan tells us what to watch for in Week 1: Can Pats protect Mac from Miami’s pass rush?
  • Scott Zolak tells us why he’s picking the Patriots to win in Week 1. They can limit Tyreek Hill.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 3 reasons why Patriots should be concerned about Miami Dolphins. 1. The Dolphins high-pressure pass rush.
  • Tom E. Curran previews an intriguing Week 1 matchup vs. Tyreek Hill.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Why are the Dolphins favored over the Patriots?
  • Fran Brown (MusketFire) Patriots emphasis on team defense to receive early test.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots defense depth chart: Who will start for the Patriots defense?
  • Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots signed former OT Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.
  • David Mansfield (PatriotsWire) Patriots success will be a matter of perspective.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) For Mac Jones, a Patriots win against Miami could set the tone for 2022.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has “full confidence” in Matt Patricia coaching offense.
  • Michael Holley wonders what Bill Belichick sees in the 2022 Patriots that he doesn’t.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Positional Preview: Breaking down the running back position.
  • Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) Positional Preview: Breaking down the linebacker position.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick is pouring praise on CB Jonathan Jones.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick confident Jonnu Smith could have bounce-back season.
  • Dakota Randall talks about why Trent Brown is the Patriots’ biggest X-Factor this year.
  • Zack Cox tells us how Nick Folk helped the Patriots solve a big problem for their Miami practices.
  • Dakota Randall reports safety Joshua Bledsoe was a new addition on the Injury Report. Four players were limited on Thursday.
  • Mike Reiss reports every player on 53-man roster present for the media-access portion of practice. (30 sec. video)
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots officially announce team captains for 2022 season.
  • Brent Schwartz (No Guts No Glory) Top 100 NFL players of 2022. No. 99 Matt Judon; Christian Barmore just missed
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris lead the Pats in rushing this season?
  • Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Is Jonnu Smith primed for Year 2 bounce-back?
  • Karen Guregian predicts the Patriots’ MVP, best rookie and final record in 2022.
  • Zack Cox considers what the best- and worst-case scenarios are for the Patriots this season.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Game by game projections for the 2022 Patriots. /Might want to skip Week 1.
  • Michael Hurley makes his Week 1 picks: Bucs, Packers, Bills on overrated watch. Miami over NE.
  • CBS Boston staff makes its Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 predictions. 1 out of 4 picks Pats to win.
  • Eric Wilbur rounds up what the NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game.

