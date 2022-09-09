Patriots vs. Dolphins Friday injury report: Jakobi Meyers, Shaun Wade among handful questionable for New England

Five New England Patriots have been ruled questionable for the 2022 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

That list includes running back Ty Montgomery, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, cornerback Shaun Wade and safety Joshuah Bledsoe. Each would be limited during Friday’s practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University before garnering game statuses for Sunday.

Here’s the final injury report leading up to the 1 p.m. ET AFC East kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Ty Montgomery (knee)

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (back)

CB Shaun Wade (ankle)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

Dolphins

RB Salvon Ahmed (heel)

TE Tanner Conner (knee)

DT Raekwon Davis (knee)

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness)

S Eric Rowe (pectoral)

Wade was added to New England’s injury report on Friday due to an ankle issue. A fellow sophomore defensive back in Bledsoe had been added the previous afternoon with a groin issue. Montgomery in the backfield, Meyers out wide and Wynn on the offensive line all began and ended the week as limited participants. As for Miami’s side, another handful are officially questionable, including a two-time Super Bowl champion in the secondary. But running backs Chase Edmonds and Myles Gaskin as well as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will go without game designations for the Dolphins after recently graduating to full participation.