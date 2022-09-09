Despite being limited with back injury this week, New England Patriots right tackle Isaiah Wynn told reporters he fully expects to suit up for New England’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“I’ve been practicing all week. I’m here,” Wynn said before the team’s Friday practice. “I’m excited to get out there Sunday.”

Speaking earlier this week, Bill Belichick said his starting offensive tackle had a shot to play in Week 1. After traveling with the team to Miami on Tuesday, Wynn was headed in the right direction.

Wynn has been in-and-out of the lineup throughout training camp with an undisclosed injury. In the Patriots first injury report of the season on Tuesday, Wynn was listed as a limited participant with a back injury. His status has remained the same since.

The 26-year-old’s name has also come up in trade talks throughout the offseason. Wynn is currently playing on his fifth-year option which counts for $10.4 million against New England’s cap. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“I don't pay attention to that,” Wynn said when asked about the trade reports. “[I’m] worried about the game on Sunday. We got a game, so I ain’t worried about none of that.”

Besides Wynn, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery (knee), and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) have also been limited this week.