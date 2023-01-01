Things are back to normal as a majority of the NFL games in Week 17 will be played on Sunday, Jan. 1. This includes nine games at 1 p.m. ET, four in the 4 p.m. ET window and a prime time game with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The big game at 1 p.m. ET is the AFC East matchup between the New England Patriots (-2.5) and the Miami Dolphins (+2.5). This game has major playoff implications as a New England win would put them in the playoff picture going into Week 18, while a Miami win would clinch them the final wild card spot in the AFC.

The game is in Gillette Stadium and the Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. The Patriots, however, are missing multiple players in their secondary. Teddy Bridgewater may dice up a shorthanded secondary, but he will also make some mistakes. Look for this to be a high-scoring game that sees Bill Belichick out-coach Mike McDaniel in the end.

At 4:25 p.m. ET, we get to watch the Minnesota Vikings (+3) face off with the Green Bay Packers (-3). This is a home game for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers who have been rolling as of late. This team has been on a mission to run the table and find their way into the postseason. They will have to stop a dynamic Vikings offense that features Justin Jefferson who is making his case for MVP. Look for the Packers to win a close one and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Sunday Night Football matchup at 8:20 p.m. is between the Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) and the Baltimore Ravens (-2.5). This is going to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out kind of game with a lot of running the ball. Tyler Huntley will lead the Ravens in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson still out with a knee injury. On the other side, it will be rookie Kenny Pickett leading the Steelers offense. Both quarterbacks can run the ball but do not put up a ton of points. This game will come down to which defense is able to make more big plays.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Mike Evans Over 57.5 Receiving Yards (-120): In a down season, Mike Evans is still likely to go over 1,000 receiving yards and this matchup will help him do that. It is a must-win for Tampa Bay and they are going to throw the ball to their best weapons. Evans has already put up a 96-yard performance on 15 targets against the Carolina Panthers this season and he will continue to have success. Look for the star wide receiver to easily exceed 57.5 receiving yards.

Patriots Best Bet

Patriots Team Total Over 20.5 Points (-130): This pick is only based off of the situation that New England is in. They need to win, and they are down multiple defensive backs against an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They are going to have to put points on the board against a mid-tier Miami defense. Look for the Patriots to keep pace with the Dolphins and score at least 21 in this game.