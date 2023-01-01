The New England Patriots are entering their must-win matchup versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with some injury questions on both sides of the ball. They did receive some positive news recently, though: tight end Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are both good to go despite being listed as questionable for the game, according to a report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Henry, 28, suffered a knee injury just three plays into last the Patriots’ Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve. While he was unable to finish that contest, he did participate in practice this week in a limited capacity.

Stevenson, 24, is still dealing with an ankle injury he originally suffered on Dec. 12 against Arizona. He was not forced to miss any game time due to the issue, though, and was on the field for 91 percent of offensive snaps last week versus Cincinnati.

Having both available will be big for the team. Not only is a victory against Miami imperative for the Patriots’ playoff hopes to stay alive. Henry and Stevenson are also starter-caliber players in an offense that has yet to hit its stride: Henry has caught 30 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns; Stevenson is leading the team with 1,328 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 258 combined touches.

Their production so far is not the only reason why having them available on Sunday is a positive. After all, New England is also missing some other players on offense.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) have both been ruled out already. Additionally, rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton is listed as questionable with a knee ailment.

The Patriots’ inactives list also features cornerback Marcus Jones, who will miss the game with a concussion. Stevenson, Henry and Thornton are among five total questionables: cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin) and Jonathan Jones (chest) are also not guaranteed to suit up against Miami.

Furthermore, New England sent rookie cornerback Jack Jones to injured reserve on Saturday. He has been replaced on the active roster by Tae Hayes. Tight end Matt Sokol and cornerback Quandre Mosely were elvated from the practice squad for the Dolphins game.

The contest between the two AFC East rivals is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.