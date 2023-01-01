The New England Patriots will take the Gillette Stadium field for the final time this season, as they welcome the Miami Dolphins for a Week 17 showdown. The Patriots will look to end a current four-game losing streak to the Fins in a game that carries massive playoff implication for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

Follow along here for all your live updates and everything else you need to know from an unseasonably warm Gillette Stadium.

Live Score: Patriots 7 : 7 Dolphins

Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Patriots won the toss and deferred, putting Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins offense on the field to start Sunday’s game. After a two-yard gain by Raheem Mostert, Bridgewater found Tyreek Hill across the middle of the field for a 15-yard gain. On the next play, Mostert appeared to fumble - which was recovered by New England - but a questionable forward progress call ruled him down. After a false start backed Miami up, a third-down pass downfield to Tyreek Hill was just incomplete as he failed to get both feet down inbounds.

New England took over at their own 19-yard line on their first offensive possession of the day. After a tipped ball fell incomplete to Jakobi Meyers and a five-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson on second-down, Nelson Agholor drew a pass interference penalty on third-down to move the sticks. Two plays later, Jones lobbed a play-action pass downfield to Tyquan Thornton who hauled it in along the sideline for 24 yards. Jones stayed aggressive the very next play firing a strike over the middle of the field to Meyers for 17 yards, before Damien Harris made his return felt with an eight-yard scamper. On third-down, Jones’ pass to the end zone fell incomplete, but a defensive holding gave New England a fresh set of downs. After a pair of Stevenson runs picked up four yards, Jones dropped back and found Thornton in the end zone for a touchdown. [Patriots 7 : 0 Dolphins]

After a rare touchback from the Patriots - just their second since placing Jake Bailey on IR - the Dolphins started their drive with a three-yard run by Jeff Wilson Jr. Bridgewater’s pass to Wilson then fell incomplete, before the QB scrambled on third-down for six yards. Lining up to go for it on fourth-and-one from their own 34-yard line, a false start penalty pushed them back and led to a punt. However, a running into the kicker penalty on the punt set the Dolphins offense back up on fourth-and-one. With the offense back on the field, a handoff up the middle to Wilson was just enough to convert. Following back-to-back runs by Wilson that totaled four yards, Bridgewater checked down to the back for a third-down conversion. Two plays later, Bridgewater aired one out downfield to Hill for a 19-yard gain before Wilson carried one into the New England red area. A 14-yard completion to Mike Gesicki then set Miami up with a goal-to-go, where a backwards pass to Tyreek Hill resulted in a score. [Patriots 7 : 7 Dolphins]

Second quarter

New England’s next offensive drive got off to a strong start as Jones threw a perfect third-down pass to Hunter Henry on a post corner for a 29-yard gain. A sack on the next play backed New England into a second-and-19, where Stevenson eluded several defenders for an 18-yard gain. On third-and-one, New England dialed up a play-action pass but were unable to get it blocked. Old friend Elandon Roberts broke through the line and took down Jones for a sack, forcing a punt.

A carry and a catch on Miami’s first two plays from Raheem Mostert picked up a quick first-down for the Dolphins. After the back logged two more straight carries, Bridgewater checked down to him on third-and-three where he broke several tackles en route to a 25-yard gain. Jeff Wilson Jr. then recorded two straight carries to set up a third-and-seven, where Bridgewater’s pass to Jaylen Waddle was behind him and incomplete. Jason Sanders’ 51-yard field goal was pushed wide right.

After the miss, New England took over their own 33-yard line but immediately went backward due to a Trent Brown false start. A run by Stevenson for four yards was followed by two straight incompletions from Jones, leading to a punt.