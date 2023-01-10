After 14 NFL teams combined to have 131 futures contracts processed on Monday, the New England Patriots followed on Tuesday.

The organization announced reserve agreements with running back J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Tre Nixon, tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington, guard Hayden Howerton, defensive linemen Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray, linebackers Terez Hall and Calvin Munson, cornerback Quandre Mosely as well as safety Brad Hawkins.

Each resided on the practice squad as the regular season concluded at Highmark Stadium.

Taylor, 25, has appeared in 12 career games for New England since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Over that span, the 5-foot-6, 185-pound running back out of the University of Arizona stands with 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns from scrimmage through 58 touches. He was waived from the active roster in November.

Nixon, 24, landed in the seventh round of the 2021 draft at No. 242 overall. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver by way of Ole Miss and Central Florida has since spent the entirety of the two campaigns on the Patriots’ practice squad after clearing waivers in consecutive summers.

Sokol, 27, served as a standard elevation for three contests with New England after being claimed off waivers in May. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound tight end saw 24 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams over that span. Undrafted out of Michigan State in 2019, Sokol made previous stops with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

Washington, 25, was placed on the practice squad’s injured list at the end of December after logging 22 offensive snaps in his NFL debut. Signed midway through September, the 6-foot-5, 247-pound converted wideout spent the previous two years on Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad after going undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020.

Howerton, 23, joined the Patriots’ scout team to begin November. Prior to then, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman and 53-game starter from Southern Methodist spent the preseason with the Tennessee Titans. He had been waived at the league’s 53-man roster deadline.

Pharms, 26, agreed to terms with New England before the start of training camp in July. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman finished his collegiate career at Friends University and previously played for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League and the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor Football League.

Ray, 25, signed with the Patriots as part of the team’s 2022 undrafted class after winning two national championships while a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman began the fall on the practice squad and was moved to the injured list in October.

Hall, 26, reunited with New England in December after being waived following a failed physical in May. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound former Missouri captain originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He accrued his rookie season on the practice squad before serving as an elevation and member of the active roster in 2020, totaling 50 tackles through eight games and four starts at linebacker.

Munson, 28, earned a standard elevation from the practice squad for the finale against the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker had re-signed with the Patriots in October after being released from the Miami Dolphins’ injured reserve. Munson previously spent parts of 2018, 2019 and 2021 in Foxborough after entering the league with the New York Giants in 2017. The undrafted San Diego State product’s career includes 43 games, 87 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a Super Bowl LIII ring.

Mosely, 23, signed to the New England practice squad in December and made his NFL debut on New Year’s Day. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound undrafted rookie from Eastern Arizona College and the University of Kentucky spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. Stints on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed.

Hawkins, 24, joined the Patriots as the calendar turned to August and remained on the practice squad for the duration of his rookie year. Undrafted out of Michigan after appearing in 56 games for the Wolverines, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound defensive back was signed by the Atlanta Falcons last spring.

After accounting for New England’s initial futures signings, five players who finished 2022 on the practice squad have yet to be retained for 2023. That group includes quarterback Garrett Gilbert, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., offensive lineman Bill Murray, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and kicker Tristan Vizcaino.