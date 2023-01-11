 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 1/11/23 - Coordinating the offseason; Players huddle around Mac Jones

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Mac Jones huddles up
Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Khari Thompson identifies 22 moments that defined the Patriots’ 2022 season: The good, the bad, and the ugly.
  • Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Biggest takeaways from the Pats’ 2022 season. “It wasn’t all bad for the Patriots this year.”
  • Matt Dolloff ranks the Patriots’ top position needs for 2023 and beyond. 1. Offensive tackle.
  • Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2022 end of season report card: Offense.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Quarterback’s back: Why Does Bill Belichick refuse to endorse Mac Jones?
  • Dakota Randall hears from inside the locker room that players laud Mac Jones after a turbulent second season. ‘Appreciate the fight and the effort.’
  • Dakota Randall relays Cole Strange telling a Mac Jones story to highlight the QB’s work ethic.
  • Dakota Randall highlights a lengthy Greg Bedard column about how players are reportedly still upset over the way Bill Belichick handled the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation.
  • Mike Kadlick ranks the Patriots options at Offensive Coordinator for 2023.
  • Zack Cox hears ‘no Contact’ with Bill O’Brien as offseason begins: O’Brien might in high demand at the NFL ranks.
  • Greg Dudek notes former Pas coach Brian Flores is contending with Jerod Mayo for the Browns coordinator job.
  • Matt Vautour suggests Robert Kraft may need to meddle in football decisions if Belichick isn’t open to change, but adds that there’s a good chance he won’t need to. Belichick is chasing Don Shula for career wins and hates losing.
  • Alex Barth notes the Patriots’ first three draft positions are set for the 2023 NFL Draft.
  • Nick O’Malley reports the team suspensions for Jake Bailey and Jack Jones were lifted Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.
  • Dakota Randall relays what Jalen Mills’ message was to Jack Jones after his suspension. “Told him to keep his head. He’s a talented player. This organization’s going to need him. He’s still a young guy. And at the end of the day, make sure it’s a new slate, clean slate, and show the guys what you got.”
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Matthew Slater reflects on Patriots career after Bills loss: ‘Following in dad’s footsteps’.
  • Zack Cox is in favor of the Patriots pursuing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
  • Keagan Stiefel mentions fourteen random Pro-Bowlers who spent time with the Patriots.
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Karen Guregian joins Clare and Murph as they talk all things Patriots! (1 hour)
  • Sports Hub Patriots podcast: 2023 Offseason Primer. Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff discuss the coaching staff, Mac Jones’ future, offseason needs, and a peak towards the draft. (1 hr, 43 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, and TV for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason.
  • Adam Schefter (Twitter) Falcons and Patriots will be the two coaching staffs for this year’s East-West @ShrineBowl. With head coach and coordinator changes among non-playoff teams, the Falcons and Patriots best fit the criteria of coaching this year’s Shrine Bowl.”
  • Jenna Lemoncelli (NY Post) Bill Belichick’s Mac Jones hesitancy a lingering Patriots problem.
  • MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Awards 2022: MMQB picks for MVP, Rookies of the Year, Coach of the Year and More.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady will continue to re-write the NFL postseason record book in 2023
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Grading all 11 first-year NFL head coaches: Giants’ Brian Daboll, Jaguars’ Doug Pederson headline big winners.
  • Charles Robinson, et al (Yahoo! Sports) Black Monday roundup: What happens to Sean McVay, Mike McCarthy & how do Cardinals, Broncos, Panthers, Colts & Texans find next head coach?
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking 2023 NFL head coach openings: Panthers job intriguing, while Texans position ranks last.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday.
  • Brandon Schlager (Sporting News) NFL playoff picks, predictions for 2023 AFC, NFC brackets and Super Bowl 57.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL wild-card playoff picks. Buccaneers shock Cowboys, Jaguars upset Chargers.
  • Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Damar Hamlin’s ordeal underscores the perilous work conditions for NFL players, who desperately need stronger advocacy.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...