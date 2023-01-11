New England Patriots links 1/11/23 - Coordinating the offseason; Players huddle around Mac Jones

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts .
- Evan Lazar’s Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones’s second season and how the Patriots move forward at QB.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?
- Highlights: Top plays 2022 season: Matt Judon (9 min. video) - Rhamondre Stevenson (9 min. video) - Josh Uche (5 min video)
- Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills. (3.37 min. video)
- NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers. (9 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson identifies 22 moments that defined the Patriots’ 2022 season: The good, the bad, and the ugly.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Biggest takeaways from the Pats’ 2022 season. “It wasn’t all bad for the Patriots this year.”
- Matt Dolloff ranks the Patriots’ top position needs for 2023 and beyond. 1. Offensive tackle.
- Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2022 end of season report card: Offense.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Quarterback’s back: Why Does Bill Belichick refuse to endorse Mac Jones?
- Dakota Randall hears from inside the locker room that players laud Mac Jones after a turbulent second season. ‘Appreciate the fight and the effort.’
- Dakota Randall relays Cole Strange telling a Mac Jones story to highlight the QB’s work ethic.
- Dakota Randall highlights a lengthy Greg Bedard column about how players are reportedly still upset over the way Bill Belichick handled the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation.
- Mike Kadlick ranks the Patriots options at Offensive Coordinator for 2023.
- Zack Cox hears ‘no Contact’ with Bill O’Brien as offseason begins: O’Brien might in high demand at the NFL ranks.
- Greg Dudek notes former Pas coach Brian Flores is contending with Jerod Mayo for the Browns coordinator job.
- Matt Vautour suggests Robert Kraft may need to meddle in football decisions if Belichick isn’t open to change, but adds that there’s a good chance he won’t need to. Belichick is chasing Don Shula for career wins and hates losing.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots’ first three draft positions are set for the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Nick O’Malley reports the team suspensions for Jake Bailey and Jack Jones were lifted Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.
- Dakota Randall relays what Jalen Mills’ message was to Jack Jones after his suspension. “Told him to keep his head. He’s a talented player. This organization’s going to need him. He’s still a young guy. And at the end of the day, make sure it’s a new slate, clean slate, and show the guys what you got.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Matthew Slater reflects on Patriots career after Bills loss: ‘Following in dad’s footsteps’.
- Zack Cox is in favor of the Patriots pursuing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
- Keagan Stiefel mentions fourteen random Pro-Bowlers who spent time with the Patriots.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Karen Guregian joins Clare and Murph as they talk all things Patriots! (1 hour)
- Sports Hub Patriots podcast: 2023 Offseason Primer. Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff discuss the coaching staff, Mac Jones’ future, offseason needs, and a peak towards the draft. (1 hr, 43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Dates, times, and TV for every round of the AFC and NFC postseason.
- Adam Schefter (Twitter) “Falcons and Patriots will be the two coaching staffs for this year’s East-West @ShrineBowl. With head coach and coordinator changes among non-playoff teams, the Falcons and Patriots best fit the criteria of coaching this year’s Shrine Bowl.”
- Jenna Lemoncelli (NY Post) Bill Belichick’s Mac Jones hesitancy a lingering Patriots problem.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Awards 2022: MMQB picks for MVP, Rookies of the Year, Coach of the Year and More.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady will continue to re-write the NFL postseason record book in 2023
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Grading all 11 first-year NFL head coaches: Giants’ Brian Daboll, Jaguars’ Doug Pederson headline big winners.
- Charles Robinson, et al (Yahoo! Sports) Black Monday roundup: What happens to Sean McVay, Mike McCarthy & how do Cardinals, Broncos, Panthers, Colts & Texans find next head coach?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking 2023 NFL head coach openings: Panthers job intriguing, while Texans position ranks last.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday.
- Brandon Schlager (Sporting News) NFL playoff picks, predictions for 2023 AFC, NFC brackets and Super Bowl 57.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL wild-card playoff picks. Buccaneers shock Cowboys, Jaguars upset Chargers.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Damar Hamlin’s ordeal underscores the perilous work conditions for NFL players, who desperately need stronger advocacy.
