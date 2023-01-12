 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 1/12/23 - Sorting the pile; Kraft, Belichick have a [gasp!] meeting

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel: Sean Payton’s options, the next Patriots offensive coordinator; Plus, your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, Breer’s Super Bowl pick and more.
  • Dave Hartman (ThePigskinPapers) Wild Card Preview: The rematches!
  • David Carr (NFL.com) NFL offensive player rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns.
  • Dan Orlovsky (ESPN) Ranking all 14 NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession. /Advantage for well-conditioned defenses.
  • Andrew Davies (TheFranchiseTag) 4 absentees who could return to the playoffs next season. No Pats - not even in the honorable mentions, lol.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 All-Pro Team picks: on Offense and Defense. No Pats.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: One broadcast crew for Wild-Card Weekend sticks out from the others; More.
  • Interactive (ESPN) The NFL head coaching carousel: Match each candidate to each of these five vacancies.
  • Alex Prewitt (SI) Kicking around the NFL’s fringes: A glimpse into what it’s like to live the unsettled life and chase the dream of being a kicker.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could Tom Brady end up in Miami, after all?
  • Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) Why Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa now must face questions about concussions and his future.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Amazon provides “make goods” to advertisers for viewership shortfall.

