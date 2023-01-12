New England Patriots links 1/12/23 - Sorting the pile; Kraft, Belichick have a [gasp!] meeting

TEAM TALK
- Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots calendar.
- Mike Dussault discusses the Patriots coaching staff set to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Mike Dussault gives 5 takeaways from James Develin’s appearance on the “Pats from the Past” podcast.
- Highlights: Top 10 Patriots plays from 2022 season. (4.11 min. video)
- Pats from the Past podcast: James Develin. (40.32 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Evaluating the 2022 Patriots season, looking ahead to the offseason, Bills leftovers. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots film review: Lessons from the 2022 season, Mac Jones and breakout stars.
- Varun (StadiumRant) Patriots 2023 offseason preview.
- Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2022 end of season report card: Offense - Defense & special teams.
- Mark Daniels presents the final 2022 Patriots coverage stats: Jonathan Jones breaks out in contract year.
- Mark Daniels presents the final 2022 Patriots pass protection stats: Tackle was the biggest weakness.
- Mike Kadlick comes up with a four-step plan to fix the Patriots. 1. Hand the offensive operation completely over to somebody else.
- Tom E. Curran says changes are expected after Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met for their post-season debriefing.
- Matt Dolloff writes about how, in an absolutely shocking bit of news, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft had a meeting.
- Mike Kadlick ranks the Patriots five options at offensive coordinator for 2023.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails 10 coaches who could be the Patriots next offensive coordinator.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Why the Patriots need to hang on to defensive genius Jerod Mayo.
- Chad Finn believes Bill Belichick still deserves the benefit of the doubt, but he must fix this Patriots team.
- Karen Guregian writes how the Bill Belichick-Mac Jones relationship has to be repaired, after hearing Chris Simms (NBC Sports) say that “Belichick found out that Jones called people around the league to voice his frustrations with the offense mid-season, and ask for ideas.”
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Patriots’ three biggest offseason needs. 1. Offensive Tackle.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 22 pending free agents for Patriots in 2023 offseason.
- Mark Daniels lays out how Hunter Henry has proven to be durable and a key piece to the Patriots offense.
- Conor Ryan says the ‘23 Pats need a spark on offense and suggests a DeAndre Hopkins trade would light the fuse.
- Dakota Randall tells us the 10 Patriots players who earned the highest PFF grades for the 2022 regular season. Matthew Judon didn’t make the cut.
- Chris Mason highlights Jabrill Peppers as he reflects on ‘dope’ first season in New England.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots CB Marcus Jones discusses dealing with late-season concussion.
- Michael Hurley assesses Mac Jones’ long-term NFL outlook after a wasted sophomore season.
- Khari Thompson shares what he learned about Mac Jones and the Patriots in 2022. 1. They must upgrade their team-building model.
- Dakota Randall notes Vince Wilfork walked back his earlier criticism of Mac Jones, “I love his passion. It shows me that he cares. It shows me that he knows he has more to give and the team has more to give.”
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky supports Mac Jones, calls for coaching change.
- Zack Cox notes that Nick Caley, the Patriots longest-tenured offensive assistant is rumored as a coordinator candidate for the Houston Texans.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Do Patriots have secret weapon for DeAndre Hopkins trade?
- Khari Thompson explains why the Patriots might need to trade up in the 2023 NFL draft.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Who should Patriots pick at No. 14 overall in 2023 NFL Draft
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Where New England picks in 2023 NFL Draft: Typical of Bill Belichick, the Pats will have lots of ammunition - eight total picks - in April’s draft.
- Keagan Stiefel identifies the top five greatest tight ends in Patriots history.
- Dakota Randall notes that the NFL’s inaugural player-voted All-Pro team includes zero Patriots.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the emotional end of the season for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, the rumors surrounding re-signing Jakobi Meyers, and more. (43 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel: Sean Payton’s options, the next Patriots offensive coordinator; Plus, your questions on QBs in the draft, Kliff Kingsbury’s future, Breer’s Super Bowl pick and more.
- Dave Hartman (ThePigskinPapers) Wild Card Preview: The rematches!
- David Carr (NFL.com) NFL offensive player rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns.
- Dan Orlovsky (ESPN) Ranking all 14 NFL playoff quarterbacks: Strengths, weaknesses.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession. /Advantage for well-conditioned defenses.
- Andrew Davies (TheFranchiseTag) 4 absentees who could return to the playoffs next season. No Pats - not even in the honorable mentions, lol.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 All-Pro Team picks: on Offense and Defense. No Pats.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: One broadcast crew for Wild-Card Weekend sticks out from the others; More.
- Interactive (ESPN) The NFL head coaching carousel: Match each candidate to each of these five vacancies.
- Alex Prewitt (SI) Kicking around the NFL’s fringes: A glimpse into what it’s like to live the unsettled life and chase the dream of being a kicker.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could Tom Brady end up in Miami, after all?
- Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) Why Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa now must face questions about concussions and his future.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Amazon provides “make goods” to advertisers for viewership shortfall.
