Jakobi Meyers is the recipient of the New England Patriots’ 2022 Ed Block Courage Award, the team announced on Thursday. The award is given out annually to players who “best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a source of inspiration.”

Meyers is certainly deserving of the honor, which is named after the Baltimore Colts’ long-time athletic trainer.

A former college quarterback turned wide receiver, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Despite joining a team that had just won a Super Bowl and invested a first-round draft pick in a player at that very same position, he was able to stick around on the 53-man roster through cutdown day.

While Meyers saw only occasional opportunities as a rookie, he developed into the team’s top pass-catching option the following season and never looked back. Leading the team in receiving yards in three straight years — a feat last accomplished by Wes Welker — he established himself as one of the most reliable receivers of the Bill Belichick era.

The 2022 season was more of the same for Meyers, with one difference: he was dealing with a series of injuries, and therefore limited to only 14 of a possible 17 games.

“I’ve been hurt all year, so I’m mostly excited to get healthy, get a little rest, see my family,” he told reporters during the final media session of the year.

Meyers ended 2022 setting new career highs with 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns — also leading the team in both categories — while catching 67 passes. He positioned himself well for his upcoming trip to unrestricted free agency.

Along with the other winners from around the NFL, he will be honored at an awards banquet on a yet to be announced date. Previous Patriots winners include Brandon King (2021), James White and Devin McCourty (2020), Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).