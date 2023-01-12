Patriots add defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. to list of futures signings

The New England Patriots hosted five CFL players for workouts as the calendar turned to January. One has since returned.

The organization announced the signing of defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. to a reserve-futures contract on Thursday.

Randle, 25, went undrafted out of Lamar University in 2019 and spent his rookie preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers before being waived at the NFL’s roster deadline. The 6-foot, 170-pound Beaumont, Texas, native spent time with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020 before heading to the three-down ranks.

Over the course of 23 games between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Randle accumulated 58 tackles on defense, 11 tackles on special teams as well as four interceptions.

The Patriots previously signed 11 members of the practice squad to futures contracts following last weekend’s season finale against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, including cornerback Quandre Mosely and safety Brad Hawkins in the secondary.